Why was UCLA willing to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten? The Bruins were in a financial hole that likely would have resulted in cutting Olympic sports. USC, UCLA and the Big Ten are being accused of killing the Pac-12. The truth of the matter is the the Bruins were on the verge of killing some of their own sports programs. The move to the Big Ten will save them instead.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO