Port Jefferson, NY

#GoodNews: High School Students Leave Graduation To Put Out Fire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of six students from Port Jefferson High School on Long Island went straight from walking across...

SCPD Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Three Paddleboarders

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
A School Janitor Casually Sings “Don’t Stop Believin'”, and Kills It

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 08: A custodian cleans the school cafeteria between groups of students at lunchtime on the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. To ensure social distancing, school administrators removed lunch tables and replaced them with individual desks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts nationwide delayed the first day of school until after the Labor Day weekend. Stamford Public Schools started the semester with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. Many families, however, chose the distance learning option due to fears of COVID-19 transmission between students. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
STAMFORD, CT
Mother Arrested for DWI with Her 3 Children in the Car

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office conducted increased DWI patrols over the 4th of July weekend, resulting in seven arrests including one for violating Leandra’s Law. On July 3, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. Deputy Sheriffs arrested Lydiana Soto Martinez, 37, Medford on charges of Aggravated DWI - Child in Vehicle (E-Felony), Driving While Intoxicated (U-Misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor). Ms. Soto was stopped for failing to maintain her lane of travel on SR 112 in Medford. A subsequent investigation revealed she exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech, blood shot eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. Her three children aged 15, 12, and 5 were passengers in the vehicle she was operating. She was placed into custody on the above charges and transported to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau. Ms. Soto submitted to a chemical blood test and results are pending with the Suffolk Crime Lab. Ms. Soto was arraigned on July 3rd, 2022, at Suffolk County First District Court.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#High School#Volunteers#Long Island
Suffolk County Lifeguard Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Shark

A Long Island lifeguard bitten by a shark during a training exercise is grateful he survived the attack and is counting his blessings. Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, told CBS New York he felt a sharp, sharp pain around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3, during a training exercise with other lifeguards and reached down and felt a rubbery texture.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
25-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Amityville Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in Amityville. A 25-year-old Massapequa man was operating a 2016 Yamaha R1 motorcycle northbound on County Line Road, approximately 100 feet south of Oakley Street, when the motorcycle struck a southbound 2019 Infiniti sedan as it was turning left into a residential driveway, Suffolk County Police said.
AMITYVILLE, NY
4 people shot at Queens holiday cookout

NEW YORK - Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Board Of Education Teacher, Stephanie Diaz, 32, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours the following 32-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 32nd Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Stephanie Diaz. NYC Board Of Education Teacher. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

