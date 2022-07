Click here to read the full article. NBC has ordered two seasons of “Magnum P.I.” following the drama’s cancellation at CBS in May after a four-season run. The broadcaster has ordered 20 new episodes of “Magnum P.I.,” which an option for more, and intends to break those up into Seasons 5 and 6 of the series, Variety has learned. The reboot of the beloved 1980’s action series debuted Season 4 back in October on CBS. The show is described as a modern take on the original series centering on Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO