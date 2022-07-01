ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

Former Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Employee Edith McFall Honored by Ridley Park Library

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksION_0gRyZtCq00
Ridley Park Public LibraryImage via Ridley Park Public Library.

Edith “Edie” McFall, former Assistant Registar for the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media from 1999 to 2018, is being honored posthumously by Delaware County Libraries on July 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOkQh_0gRyZtCq00
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

McFall served as long-time board president at Ridley Park Library. She passed away in 2021.  

As part of a 110th-anniversary event Saturday, Ridley Park Library is renaming its children’s library the Edith McFall Memorial Children’s Library in recognition of her years of service. A new sign will be posted over the children’s entrance on Cresswell Street.

“Although she may be gone, her presence continues to be felt at the library every day,”  states a library release.

Following the dedication, the library will have food, crafts, and entertainment for the children. The anniversary celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Image via White-Luttrell Funeral Home, Edith McFall obituary.

Edith McFall, 81, of Ridley Park died Oct. 17, 2021 following a short illness, according to her obituary.

She worked as a reporter for United Press International in Harrisburg. Mrs. McFall was the only writer on duty the night of March 2, 1962 when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in Harrisburg.

The story went out on the UPI wire written by a short Jewish “lady reporter” who had never seen a basketball game before.

Mrs. McFall worked as an editor at TV Guide and at Andrews Publications. She was an advocate for women at the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, in addition to her work as a registrar at P.I.T.

She was a 50-year resident of Ridley Park. In addition to her P.I.T. and library work, she served as a panelist for the Youth Aid Panel program, was a member of the Delaware County Press Club and served as a Democratic committeewoman for Ridley Park Borough.

She was,an active member and volunteer of Congregation Ohev Shalom.

About P.I.T.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Find out more about the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Preservation Group Mobilizes to Save Lynnewood Hall

The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Ridley Park, PA
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
fox29.com

SEPTA announces retirement of Police Chief Thomas Nestel 'effective immediately'

PHILADELPHIA - Thomas Nestel has retired as SEPTA's Chief of Police as Philadelphia's public transportation continues to be plagued by crime and violence. "The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said in an announcement Tuesday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Gulph Road in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Gulph Road between Outer Line Drive and Richards Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 2.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#White Luttrell#The Philadelphia Warriors#Upi#Jewish
VISTA.Today

Longtime Chester County Educator Finds Success with Daycare Franchise

Jody Thompson, founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center.Image via Elysium Marketing Group. Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center, continues her legacy by expanding on her educational childcare franchise one school at a time. For more than 25 years, Ducklings has been a leader in early education in Chester County and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Facilitates New Retail Lease in Marlton; New Tenant, Singas Famous Pizza, Joins Diverse Roster of Co-Tenants

Vantage Commercial is proud to announce another successful retail lease, this time at Plaza 73. Located at 140-150 Route 73 N. in Marlton, Plaza 73 is centrally located with excellent visibility and signage. Situated on the heavily traveled Route 73, the center is in close proximity to I-295, Route 70, and the New Jersey Turnpike.
MARLTON, NJ
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based Pharmaceutical Company Working to Land Second Crack at Approval for Skin Disorder Drug

West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has moved closer to getting a second chance at approval for its skin disorder drug, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The dermatology therapeutics company held a “Type A” meeting with the Food and Drug Administration last month to discuss resubmission and potential approval...
WEST CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fraud, Forgery, Cheating Incidents Alleged in Valley Forge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Alleged offenses at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, in two separate and seemingly unrelated incidents, were reported Monday (July 4, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack. Suspects are being sought in one case, involving fraud and forgery; a suspect was cited in the second, for theft of services, troopers said.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy