Week 12 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Week 12 sees the Raiders travel to the Seattle Seahawks, where they take on a team without quarterback Russell Wilson.

Week 12 sees the Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

No More Russell Wilson for Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the biggest shake-ups of the offseason after they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

With the trade came quarterback Drew Lock, who is now up against Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job.

While Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been on record saying that the Seahawks are in “good shape” at quarterback, the Seahawks honestly won’t know until the season gets going.

Of the couple games Smith played last season, he had a completion rate of 68.4%, good for 7-4 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He owned a passer rating of 103.

Meanwhile, Lock threw a completion rate of 60.4% for 787 yards including two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a passer rating of just 80.4.

Clearly, the Seahawks will be going through an adjustment at quarterback.

As for other parts of the Seahawks team, their linebacker corps is ranked eighth in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

However, Ben Linsey ranks the Seahawks projected roster at 29 th in the league. The obvious concern for the Seahawks this year is the threat of both wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this season with the loss of Wilson.

No one has thrown a PFF grade higher than Wilson when it comes to throws over 20-yards in the past five seasons.

The Raiders at this point of the season should be a solidified team under head coach Josh McDaniels and use their tools, both on offense and defense, to defeat a Seahawks team without Wilson.

