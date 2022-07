Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told "America Reports" that border patrol and the U.S. government can’t give up on the border crisis. ART DEL CUETO: You can't wave the white flag. You know, Texas has it. It is very good understanding of what needs to be done. So they're trying to do something. They're trying to enforce it. It's bringing the media attention, if nothing else, down to that area. And people need to understand it's not just happening in Texas. It's happening on their entire southern border. And somebody needs to keep speaking up about it. So, you know, I commend everyone down there in Texas for actually bringing so much media attention to it, talking about it, because something needs to be done.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO