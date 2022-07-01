ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

On Thursday evening, a man suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Tucson. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road [...]

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

L.A. Weekly

James Sturgill Dies in Motorcycle Crash on West Wetmore Road [Tucson, AZ]

50-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Collision on North Fairview Avenue. The accident happened on North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road, on June 26th. Furthermore, police said Sturgill was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHXS west of Wetmore Road. Consequently, he struck a signal pole near the highway for reasons currently...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Tucson’s east side early Tuesday, July 5. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. near East 22nd Street and South Prudence Road. The TPD said no suspects are in custody and...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Lee Killed in Vehicle Crash on Pima Street [Tucson, AZ]

53-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Accident on North Beverly Avenue Crash. On June 29th, the crash happened on East Pima Street and North Beverly Avenue. According to Tucson Police, the collision involved a 2003 Mercury Sable driven by Lee and a 2008 Toyota Tacoma. A preliminary investigation said that Lee...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5. Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Roger Road are closed while firefighters fight a fire at a condominium nearby. Tucson firefighters are at Midtown condos. Smoke could be seen from the road at around 10:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
truecrimedaily

Arizona man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend after crashing his truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting his 36-year-old girlfriend to death following a vehicle crash. According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, on July 1 at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 5th Street and North Wilmot Road to a report of a car collision. Witnesses reportedly saw Joseph Gourley get out of his Dodge truck and flee the scene on foot after crashing into a Kia Soul.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista Police make three DUI arrests in Independence Day detail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD), Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Huachuca City Police Department created a Southern Arizona DUI Task Force for Independence day. This task force conducted a saturation detail in the Sierra Vista area during the 4th of July.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLD-TV

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Oro Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Oro Valley early Saturday, July 2. The Oro Valley Police Department said it happened at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road. The OVPD said as of 11 a.m., there were...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least One Injured in Auto Collision near Valencia Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (July 1, 2022) – Reports indicate that at least one victim was injured Friday, in an auto collision near Valencia Road. Police were dispatched to the scene on June 24 at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road. At this time, the events leading...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

50-year-old James H Sturgill succumbs to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

50-year-old James H Sturgill succumbs to his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 50-year-old James H Sturgill as the man who died of injuries he suffered following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening in Tucson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and West Wetmore Road [...]
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for life after multi-vehicle wreck near Wilmot, Fifth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle wreck on Tucson’s eastside on Friday, July 1. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth, where they found the injured woman inside one of the vehicles.
