Baldwin County, Ala - (OBA) - The second round of 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 workshops will take place on July 11 - 12, 2022. The County is seeking citizen input while developing the Citizen's Guide to Growth in Baldwin County to better serve the citizens of Baldwin County. Just a reminder that this guide will 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗟𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗦, but will still contemplate the potential that some unzoned areas may become zoned in the future.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO