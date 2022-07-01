Pete Doherty on his first Glastonbury: Kate Moss, an undercover agent, and a £16,000 cardigan

Barely had I waggled my ticket at the scanner when the mugging commenced. “I need your phone,” said a woman in the foyer entrance with the cold tone of a Squid Game guard. Now, we’ve all become accustomed to polite and sympathetic robbery every time we pay an electricity bill, and I was fully expecting it at the Hammersmith Apollo last week – only usually they let you get to the bar first. But having only recently lost my last phone to an over-friendly Madrid pickpocket, I was somewhat amazed that I dutifully – nay, pathetically – handed over my iPhone and all of its contents – the years of baby photos, the autosaved banking passwords, the irreplaceable Magnetic Fields playlists – to this smiling stranger. No doubt, if she’d asked, I’d have happily signed away the rights to several internal organs if Jack White had also made that a requirement of entry.

