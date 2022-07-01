Scoreboard roundup — 6/30/21

One of the biggest names to risk his future with the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, Bryson DeChambeau played in the breakaway league for the first time last week in Portland and finished in 10th place in the 48-man field and earned $560,000 for shooting 2-under in the 54-hole competition.
The San Diego Padres committed an embarrassing blunder early on in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, and the home stadium staff was not about to let it slide. Will Smith hit what should have been a routine popup to the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the third. It turned into an infield single after two Padres players lost track of it. The Dodgers then trolled their opponent with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.
