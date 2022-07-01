PWMania Hot Tag Podcast: WWE Money in the Bank Preview & Forbidden Door Fallout

Jim Ross discussed the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on his podcast Grilling JR. “I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO