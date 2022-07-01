ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania Hot Tag Podcast: WWE Money in the Bank Preview & Forbidden Door Fallout

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new week brings us a new edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! On...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Return and Money in the Bank’s Mysterious Vignette

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make a comeback in the new teaser promo that aired at WWE Money In the Bank. We previously mentioned how WWE aired the promo that included references to The Hardys, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and other WWE Hall of Famers. Wrestlevotes then pointed out that viewers shouldn’t get “overly excited” about what the teaser is teasing. The video was not explicitly linked to WWE 2K23, but that comment raised speculation that it might be.
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Backstage News on Original Plans for Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then successfully cashed it in on SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, as was seen during the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank PLE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about Summerslam preparations. “Right...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Reacts to Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Talks A&E Special

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the legendary Undertaker discussed the WWE’s plans for Cody Rhodes’ impending comeback from injury as well as his planned A&E biographical special. Below are some of the interview’s highlights. On Cody Rhodes returning to WWE:. “From his first trip in,...
WWE
PWMania

Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Promotion for Ad That “Misleads People”

Prior to the launch of the new Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion, former WWE talent Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and other stars were confirmed. The event, though, had to be postponed from June 4 to July 9. Fanene said via Twitter that she will no longer be appearing at the event even though it is still being advertised.
WWE
PWMania

Montez Ford Addresses the Possibility of Street Profits Being Split Up

Montez Ford recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling prior to WWE Money in the Bank. During the discussion, Ford discussed the potential of WWE splitting up The Street Profits as well as other topics. Ford’s potential as a singles...
WWE
Combat Sports
AEW
Podcast
WWE
Sports
PWMania

Spoiler: Former AEW Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings

Alan “5” Angels made his surprise Impact Wrestling debut on Saturday night during the TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, just days after leaving All Elite Wrestling. At the Impact TV tapings, which will air on Thursday, Angels made his debut in response to an open challenge issued by X Division Champion Mike Bailey after Bailey defeated Trey Miguel at Against All Odds on Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA
PWMania

Jim Ross Reacts to the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Event

Jim Ross discussed the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on his podcast Grilling JR. “I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”
WWE
PWMania

New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

Your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Perez and Jade won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction in the opening match of Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash event. Jade knocked Jayne to the ground during the conclusion, and Perez then defeated Dolin with the Pop Rocks Destroyer.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW will broadcast a Dynamite event from Rochester, New York’s Blue Cross Arena. 2,392 tickets remain after the show distributed 4,611 tickets according to WrestleTix. The venue’s capacity is 7,003. Here is the updated card for the show:. – Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley...
ROCHESTER, NY
PWMania

Producers for WWE Money in the Bank Revealed

Sunday night, WWE aired their annual Money In The Bank premium live event from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where Liv Morgan was crowned as the new SmackDown women’s champion and Theory was named the winner of the Men’s MITB briefcase. Fightful Select has compiled a...
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

Former WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the possibility of working with AEW during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast. “I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”
WWE
PWMania

Israel Adesanya Guarantees Jump From UFC To WWE (Video)

“The Last Stylebender” could be performing in front of the WWE Universe when his Octagon career wraps up. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya spoke with BT Sport following his five-round unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

WWE Management Want to Push Montez Ford as a Singles Star

It was teased during the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view that The Street Profits may soon be split up by WWE. They mentioned rumors that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were having problems. This was addressed on SmackDown as well, and in recent weeks, the announcers have been bringing up Ford’s physique.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview for Tonight

The special Great American Bash episode of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 programme will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida’s WWE Performance Center. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Cameron Grimes in the main event of The Great American Bash. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will also host a Great American Bash BBQ, and Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are invited.
ORLANDO, FL

