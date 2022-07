Endeavour Morse's affection for ale and whiskey is one of the character quirks Colin Dexter wrote into his detective in his novels. When John Thaw brought "Inspector Morse" to TV in the 1990s, audiences came to accept Morse and Sergeant Lewis' (Kevin Whately) regular pops into the pub to mull over a case while enjoying a pint.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO