Chester County, PA

Chester County woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By David Mowery
Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 71-year-old West Chester woman was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, officials said. The woman, whose name was not released, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they returned to their vehicle at a trailhead near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, park...

www.pottsmerc.com

iheart.com

Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident

>Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident. (BERKS Co., PA) -- The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the death of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes on Monday. He was 24 and was from Berks County. Officials with the organization says he was involved in an on-track incident at Weedsport Speedway near Syracuse Saturday evening. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Woman drowns in Schuylkill River near Mont Clare on July 4

UPPER PROVIDENCE — A woman drowned in the Schuylkill River on July 4, according to police. At approximately 12:38 p.m. on Monday, Upper Providence Police and firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60. Witnesses reported seeing an individual jump...
MONT CLARE, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

Overnight fire destroys several outbuildings at eastern Berks residence

Several outbuildings at a Washington Township residence were damaged or destroyed by a fire discovered early Tuesday when some unused fireworks detonated, fire officials said. The homeowner told fire officials that he went to bed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after setting off some fireworks in his backyard at 384 Lenape Road, about 3 miles north of Bechtelsville, Eastern Berks Fire Department Chief Mike Mutter said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teams recover body from Schuylkill River

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A lifeless body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday, officials said. Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Trooper injured in predawn crash in Bear

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash involving a trooper shortly before 4 a.m. in Bear. According to police, the trooper was westbound on Route 40 in a state issued Chevrolet Tahoe and passing through the intersection of Route 72 (Wrangle Hill Road), when they were hit broadside on the driver's door by a northbound pick up truck.
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Dies in Tow Truck Crash on Lincoln Drive

Philadelphia police said a 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy section of city Sunday night. Police said the women was driving eastbound along Emlen Street when a tow truck driving southbound on Lincoln Drive "T-boned" her vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Holiday house fire in Middletown causes heavy damage

A home on Choptank Road in Middletown sustained significant damage following a fire early on the morning of July 4, 2022. Officials with Volunteer Hose Fire Company of Middletown reported that the 911 Center received multiple calls for a garage on fire at a home in the 1800 block of Choptank Road.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
wdac.com

Hit/Run Investigation In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred Saturday, July 2 around 10:16 p.m. involving a pick-up truck striking a light pole at Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Police discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, light, and base. Area surveillance showed a driver of a 2000-2006 light colored, gray/silver or tan Toyota Tundra struck the pole with the front passenger quarter panel and door knocking the pole to the ground. You can see photos of the vehicle below. Police found evidence from the striking vehicle at the scene. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel, door, and missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Schmitt with the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Human trafficking hotline established for Chester County

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces a collaboration with the Chester County Library System, to post details of the National Human Trafficking Hotline number in bathroom stalls of libraries across the County. The information has been posted from the beginning of July – the month that includes World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

