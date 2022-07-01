Chester County woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred Saturday, July 2 around 10:16 p.m. involving a pick-up truck striking a light pole at Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Police discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, light, and base. Area surveillance showed a driver of a 2000-2006 light colored, gray/silver or tan Toyota Tundra struck the pole with the front passenger quarter panel and door knocking the pole to the ground. You can see photos of the vehicle below. Police found evidence from the striking vehicle at the scene. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel, door, and missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Schmitt with the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO