At least 70 shots fired during shootout in Philadelphia's Frankford section: Police

Police said at least 70 shots were fired during a Thursday night shootout in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Officers on patrol heard the shooting just after 10 p.m. near Arrott and Griscom streets, near the Arrott Transportation Center.

Three people were shot, police said. Two people are in stable condition, and a 30-year-old man is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police said the 30-year-old man is being held as a prisoner by officers because surveillance video shows him and two others open fire on another group of people.

Evidence shows three separate weapons were used in the shootout, including a rifle, police said.

Officers also told Action News they were talking to a 22-year-old man who returned fire and has a permit to carry.