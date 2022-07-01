ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

By Stephen Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery...

Donna Hawkins Tillman
4d ago

news breakssreporting is incorrect. the girl is a friend of my nieces and as of an hour ago per her mother the girl still has her leg

Marcia Bradford
4d ago

Sorry to hear the young lady lost her leg. I'm glad she's going to be ok. People just have to be careful going into the sharks world.

Derek M
4d ago

As someone who loves the ocean and fishing, I feel bad for her. I'm also really glad I've never been in a situation where I've had to beat a shark off.

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
