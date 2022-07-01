ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

I-285 in DeKalb County reopens after tractor-trailer catches fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in DeKalb County has reopened hours after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Thursday morning.

DeKalb County fire officials say that around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer caught fire on the side of I-285 eastbound/northbound near I-20, which left two right lanes shut down.

For hours after the fire was put out, a large amount of smoke can still be seen coming from the truck as crews continue working to put it out.

Officials say the truck was hauling normal freight, but haven’t commented specifically on what that freight was.

It’s unclear if the fire was the result of an accident, but fire officials have confirmed that no one was hurt.

Triple Team Traffic says traffic in the area has been gridlocked for five hours after the fire broke out this morning.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

