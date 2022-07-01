Hotter and More Humid

Today will be the hottest day of the work week and it will feel more humid. There could be a few isolated t-storms this afternoon and this evening, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs today in the low to mid 90’s. Lows tonight around 70. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated storms. With more clouds, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but still humid conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.