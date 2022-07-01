Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator is a portable 150 PSI air compressor with an LCD screen

Enhance your home for yourself and your feline friends when you have the Kiwi’s Climber modular cat climber. Its unique design stretches from floor to ceiling yet takes up no floor space whatsoever and requires no assembly tools. It consists of 18-inch sections that you can mount on the end cap of a partition wall or doorway, stacking one on top of the other all the way to the ceiling. Alternatively, set up a shorter scratching post with just 1 or 2 sections. Then, your cat will use it for exercise and entertainment! With a slim profile, it’s virtually unnoticeable, and the stiff yet flexible sections remain sturdy on the wall. If you keep your kitty safe inside, this is a great way to give them the mental and physical stimulation they need. Overall, the creators of Kiwi’s Climber have a socially and environmentally conscious mindset.

