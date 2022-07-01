Queens woman charged with leaving 3 kids unattended in car on LI, police say

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was arrested Thursday night after leaving her three children unattended inside a car on Long Island, police said.

Ciara Sockwell, 28, left her 1-year-old baby girl and two boys, 9 and 4, inside a car, with the windows halfway open, parked on Green Acres Road West near Hook Creek Boulevard, according to authorities. Officers came to the scene after a witness called 911, and they requested an ambulance. The children were evaluated by an NCPD police medic and were reported to be unharmed.

Sockwell, a Flushing, Queens resident, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. Her children were placed in the custody of a family friend. Her arraignment is set for Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.