Queens woman charged with leaving 3 kids unattended in car on LI, police say
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was arrested Thursday night after leaving her three children unattended inside a car on Long Island, police said.
Ciara Sockwell, 28, left her 1-year-old baby girl and two boys, 9 and 4, inside a car, with the windows halfway open, parked on Green Acres Road West near Hook Creek Boulevard, according to authorities. Officers came to the scene after a witness called 911, and they requested an ambulance. The children were evaluated by an NCPD police medic and were reported to be unharmed.
Sockwell, a Flushing, Queens resident, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. Her children were placed in the custody of a family friend. Her arraignment is set for Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
