A group of caregivers are going on strike in Western New York. Fueling the strike are expired union contracts and the demand for “fair wages,” according to News 4. In total, the amount of local caregivers that you can expect to see on strike is close to 1,250. As of now, the strikes will be held during a 24-hour period between July 12-13, but that is subject to change based on the outcome of the strike.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO