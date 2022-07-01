ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Huskies Roll Through Opening Round, Ravens

Friday night the Highland softball team made short work of the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in the opening round of the 1A tournament, scoring a 13-1 regional win in four innings. The Huskies took a 3-0 lead in their first at bat with Jessica Kraus and MyLei Smith supplying RBI as Sarah Burton, Payton Brun and Jenna Waters all raced around to score. Hillcrest got their lone tally in the second when Evelyn Gerber came around the bases on a Highland error. The Huskies then lit up the scoreboard with a 12-batter, eight run outburst in the third, highlighted by a three RBI, pinch-hit triple from Adeline Krotz and a two run homer from Sarah Burton to make the score 11-1. The Huskies would finish it one frame later when Madison Beeson connected on a two RBI single to score Mackinze Hora and Smith. After the game, Highland players Krotz and Burton joined the KCII postgame show to talk about their big night at the plate.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Baseball and Softball Fall in Regular Season Matchups

The final tuneups before the postseason was on Friday for the Washington summer teams when they fell in a pair of games at home. The softball team entertained Solon (19-14) where the Spartans took a 7-1 lead into the seventh and continued to tack on in a 12-1 victory. The Demons had four singles in the loss with Ava Turner going 1-for-3 and knocking in one run. Bella Salazar twirled five innings in the circle giving up six earned runs on seven hits and striking out four. Halle Cuddeback tossed two frames surrendering two earned runs on five knocks and fanning three batters. The orange and black concluded the regular season 13-24 and they gear up for a first round class 3A regional tomorrow at No. 8 West Burlington/Notre Dame (23-7).
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagles Handle Bears in Playoff Opener

The new season started as planned for the Keota baseball team on Saturday when they had little trouble at home against Danville winning 12-0 in a first round class 1A district game. Colten Clarahan led the offense going 2-for-3 with a double and Tanner Waterhouse brought in two tallies. Clarahan...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Mauls Moulton-Udell in 1st Round

It was a three touchdown performance for the Sigourney baseball team on Saturday when they mowed through their first round class 1A district opponent Moulton-Udell by a 21-0 score in four innings. The Savages put up three crooked number frames tallying eight in the first, five in the second, and...
MOULTON, IA
Kalona, IA
Sports
City
Washington, IA
City
Winfield, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Kalona, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Open Postseason in MEPO Against Comets

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team begins their playoff march these evening when they travel to Mediapolis to meet the Cardinal Comets. Mid-Prairie is 15-10 this year after an 8-1 win over Washington last week to close the regular season. The Hawks hit it at .288 on the year with five players over .300 led by Karson Grout’s .373. He’s tied with Dylan Henry for the team lead with 22 RBI and Cain Brown has scored a team best 28 runs. As a staff, Mid-Prairie has a 4.04 ERA Brock Harland has a 2.10 mark in 20 innings with a 3-1 record. Grout has a 3-0 record with a three ERA this year and Brady Weber is 3-2 with a 3.23.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Baseball Bow Out in First Round

It was the end of the road for the Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus Community baseball season on Saturday when they traveled to West Liberty for a first round class 2A district and fell to the Comets 11-1. West Liberty improves to 13-12 and advances to play Anamosa tonight in the semifinal. The...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Softball Advance to Quarters

Doing just enough was all the Lone Tree softball team needed on Friday when the hosts squeaked by New London (4-22) in a first round class 1A region 8 game by a 9-7 score. The good vibes started early with the Lions scoring twice in the first and they opened things up with a five run fourth. Up 9-4 late, the Tigers made things interesting in the seventh with three tallies, but Arlie Lorack shut the door on the Lone Tree win. The senior twirled all seven in the circle giving up four earned runs on eight hits and striking out nine. The long ball was kind to the offense with three of their nine hits being home runs coming from Lorack, Ellen Carow, and Kinley Hayes. Lorack was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Carow finished with a pair of knocks and brought home five runs.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Lion Baseball Bounced in Playoff Opener

A pitcher’s duel broke out in Packwood on Saturday in a first round class 1A district baseball game with Pekin edging Lone Tree for the third time this summer by a 3-2 score. The Panthers got out to a fast start by scoring twice in the opening inning and...
PACKWOOD, IA
kciiradio.com

Frieda Marie Finke

Celebration of life services for 95-year-old Frieda Marie Finke of Crawfordsville will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the United Church of Crawfordsville. Family will be present to receive friends from 10:30a.m. until the time of service and following services. Private family interment will be held at the Cambrian Cemetery in rural Columbus Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville or Hospice of Washington County. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds To Tuesday Warning

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Jefferson, Henry, and Louisa counties in southeast Iowa. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts between 55 and 58mph at the Ottumwa and Fairfield Municipal Airports. A trained spotter in Kalona also reported a 55mph gust prior to 10p.m. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Kirkwood for Kids Wraps Up

Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center hosted their annual Kirkwood for Kids Summer Camp the weeks of June 20-23 and June 27-30. The Camp was an opportunity for local students to engage in hands-on classes, make new friends and learn all at the same time. It was also an opportunity to partner with local organizations. Washington City Police and Washington County Conservation joined in the learning and middle aged students had an opportunity to explore career possibilities in healthcare, auto mechanics, welding and construction.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

City Council Preview

The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be continued discussions about the proposed traffic changes discussed in the June 21st workshop. A second reading will be held for a zoning ordinance change for the zoning districts of the Country Club View Subdivision. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. Please contact the City Clerk’s office if you want to attend the meeting virtually.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Coralville Man Arrested for Felony OWI in Washington County

At around 2a.m. Friday, a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 at the ramp at the intersection of Highways 218 and 22 in Riverside. During the stop, the Deputy saw a marijuana pipe in plain view, and the driver, 38-year-old Jordan Michael Hoerner of Coralville, also admitted to possessing a grinder in his center console and that he had smoked marijuana prior to the stop. Hoerner, was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated, third or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony, possession of controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia pending Department of Criminal Investigation lab results. Hoerner was released after posting $2,000 cash only bond and will have a preliminary hearing July 8th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Dollar General Coming to Winfield

The City of Winfield has successfully closed on a sale of property owned by the City and this action will bring a Dollar General to Winfield. The new location will be at the southwest corner of the city at Highway 78 and Nebraska Avenue. The approximately 9,100 square foot building...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Council Set for Tuesday Meeting

The Riverside City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday. The agenda focuses on Axiom Projects updates including the Third Street project and wastewater plant repairs. They’ll also review a rezoning request, and hear reports from the City Administrator regarding a design of city council chambers and use of the City Attorney. The meeting is scheduled for 6p.m. July 5th in Council chambers on Greene Street.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Mayor Rosien Doesn’t Want to Rush into New Traffic Changes

At the June 21st City Council meeting, a workshop was held to discuss possible parking and street regulations changes. These changes could involve multiple no-parking zones being established. This includes the possibility of removing parking spaces from downtown and the establishment of no-parking zones on West Van Buren St and South 6th Ave. during school hours. The council looked at 16 total proposed changes, and all the proposed changes will require three readings and more workshopping before being finalized.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Milwaukee Man

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested forty-year-old Duane Clinton of Milwaukee, WI, at The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on Saturday at 2:01 pm. The preliminary charges include assault of a peace officer and interference with official acts. There are three pending charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges will either be pursued or dropped depending on the results of the Division of Criminal Investigation lab report. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

New Deputy to Auditors Office Receives Glowing Reviews

At the June 28th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved several personnel change requests. The appointment of a new deputy to the Auditors Office was a change that was back unanimously by the board, and the new deputy Tammy Stewart received high praise. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer recalled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

