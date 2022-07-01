Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

Friday night the Highland softball team made short work of the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in the opening round of the 1A tournament, scoring a 13-1 regional win in four innings. The Huskies took a 3-0 lead in their first at bat with Jessica Kraus and MyLei Smith supplying RBI as Sarah Burton, Payton Brun and Jenna Waters all raced around to score. Hillcrest got their lone tally in the second when Evelyn Gerber came around the bases on a Highland error. The Huskies then lit up the scoreboard with a 12-batter, eight run outburst in the third, highlighted by a three RBI, pinch-hit triple from Adeline Krotz and a two run homer from Sarah Burton to make the score 11-1. The Huskies would finish it one frame later when Madison Beeson connected on a two RBI single to score Mackinze Hora and Smith. After the game, Highland players Krotz and Burton joined the KCII postgame show to talk about their big night at the plate.

KALONA, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO