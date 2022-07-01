Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

At around 2a.m. Friday, a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 at the ramp at the intersection of Highways 218 and 22 in Riverside. During the stop, the Deputy saw a marijuana pipe in plain view, and the driver, 38-year-old Jordan Michael Hoerner of Coralville, also admitted to possessing a grinder in his center console and that he had smoked marijuana prior to the stop. Hoerner, was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated, third or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony, possession of controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia pending Department of Criminal Investigation lab results. Hoerner was released after posting $2,000 cash only bond and will have a preliminary hearing July 8th.
