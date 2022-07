St. Luke's School in New Canaan announced a new Head of School today, Mary Halpin Carter, Ph.D. Standing on the beautiful St. Luke's campus, Carter said, "This is my first official week as head of school, I didn't want to waste a minute before letting you know how extraordinarily excited I am to be starting this new adventure with you. I'm already looking forward to September and I picture standing right here and welcoming everyone back to school."

