CURVE FALL TO SENATORS

The 8u Indiana All-Star boys have won the Weaver Memorial Tournament in Brookville with a 4-0 record, beating Clarion twice and St. Marys twice to take the title. Indiana won Game One over the Clarion Junior Wildcats, 13-2, and took Game Two against St. Marys, 7-6. Those two wins put Indiana into tournament play as the second seed. The boys then defeated Clarion again, 12-4, to move them into the final against a strong St. Mary’s team. The boys were down, 8-3, in the bottom of the 4th, but tied it in that inning, and scored two more runs in the bottom of the 5th set the final at 10-8.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO