CURVE FALL TO SENATORS

CURVE, Pa. – Following Altoona’s 6-0 shutout win on Friday night, Franklyn Kilome and Francys Peguero combined for a four-hit shutout as the Curve fell to the Senators, 6-0, on Saturday night at PNG Field. Kilome tossed a season-long seven shutout innings for Harrisburg in the start, striking...
CURVE, Pa. – Connor Scott launched his second home run of the season to aid Altoona’s offense as the Curve defeated Harrisburg, 7-3, on Sunday night in a game that lasted one hour and 53 minutes in front of a season-high 8,344 fans at PNG Field. The Curve...
A schedule change was implemented for tonight’s Indiana County Youth Legion League Playoff Semi-Finals game. Officials announced that tonight’s game featuring top seed SW Jack and No. 4 Brookville will be played at 6:30 p.m. at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. The game was originally supposed to be played at 6 p.m. at the highest seed’s home field, but due to this morning’s storms, the game had to be switched.
Robert C. “Bob” Miller, 89, of Indiana passed on to his Heavenly home on July 2, 2022. He was born March 30, 1933, to Earl G. and Mary E. (Swearingen) Miller. Bob spent his first 23 years on the family farm in Brush Valley Township, and was the fourth generation to farm the land. As the only child in a farm family, he worked extremely hard from a young age. He used to amaze his children with stories of being placed on a draft horse to plow the fields at the age of 8.
Virginia Mae Moore, age 85 of Blairsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at The Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana PA on Tuesday, July 5th, after a long battle with Leukemia and several forms of cancer. Virginia was born the eldest child of Earl and Bertha (Hamer) McFarland...
Gerald Scott Brewer, 55, Creekside, PA, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, after losing a nine-year battle with cancer and subsequent neurological issues. The son of Ronald Eugene and Joyce (Potts) Brewer, he was born March 29, 1967, in Creekside, PA. Upon graduation from Marion...
The national average cost of a gallon of gas held mostly steady over the last 24 hours, while Pennsylvania’s and Indiana County’s averages went down slightly. Today’s gas price average according to Triple-A is at $4.80 a gallon. That’s down nearly one cent from yesterday, but down eight cents from last week and down four cents last month. Pennsylvania’s average was down one whole cent from Monday to $4.88 a gallon this morning. That is a seven-cent drop from last week and a six-cent drop from last month.
The 8u Indiana All-Star boys have won the Weaver Memorial Tournament in Brookville with a 4-0 record, beating Clarion twice and St. Marys twice to take the title. Indiana won Game One over the Clarion Junior Wildcats, 13-2, and took Game Two against St. Marys, 7-6. Those two wins put Indiana into tournament play as the second seed. The boys then defeated Clarion again, 12-4, to move them into the final against a strong St. Mary’s team. The boys were down, 8-3, in the bottom of the 4th, but tied it in that inning, and scored two more runs in the bottom of the 5th set the final at 10-8.
Charles Joseph Bartosh, 88, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. The son of Joseph A. and Mildred (Tietze) Bartosh, he was born April 23, 1934 in Glassmere, Allegheny Co., PA. He graduated from East Deer Frazer High School, Class of 1952 and worked...
A member of the public voiced his opinion on allowing the gay pride flag to be posted on a borough building flagpole during Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council Meeting. Last month, the borough entertained a motion to allow the gay pride flag to be flown on a flagpole that once held a police memorial flag. Last night during the public comment portion of the meeting,
Indiana Borough Council will meet tonight for their regular meeting and a vehicle replacement proposal is on the agenda. According to the proposed agenda for tonight’s meeting, the borough will discuss using immediately available ARP funds to purchase a new Ford Explorer and outfitted for use by the police department at a cost not to exceed $50,000. The purchase would be made through Tri-Star Motors through the COSTARS program for local governments.
As of 2:15 this afternoon, the number of Penelec customers without power was reduced to 123 in Indiana County. White Township had 106 customers still without power, while seven were without power in Cherryhill Township. Less than five customers were without power in Clymer and Indiana Borough, as well as in Green and West Mahoning Townships.
Police in Armstrong County have identified the motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision with another vehicle on Sunday afternoon. 58-year-old Anthony D. Stasko of Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, on Route 56 at Balsiger Road in Kiski Township. His wife, Kim Stasko, was flown from the scene to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Penelec reports that 602 total customers are affected from this morning’s power outages. In addition to the areas mentioned in our original story, 32 outages are reported in Cherryhill Township and less than five customers are affected in Clymer Borough and Green Township. REA reports 10 outages have been...
Many are expected to gather in Mack Park today for the Star Spangled Celebration put on by the YMCA of Indiana County. Everything is scheduled to start at 12 noon, as the park will open up at that time, including a vendor showcase. There will be an apple pie contest, a celebrity dunk tank and a kids zone open throughout the day, along with musical entertainment and a beer garden for adults. Eric Neal, the CEO of the Y in Indiana County, said that the festival has grown over the seven years they have run it.
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a theft that happened sometime between Monday evening and early this morning. Police say that they were dispatched today to a home in the 1400 block of Water Street this morning to investigate the theft. Three large cardboard boxes containing building materials were taken between 7 PM yesterday and the early morning hours this morning.
Blairsville Borough Police reported a stabbing early Sunday morning. Police say they responded at or about 1:29 a.m. to a location on West Market Street. According to the report, 55-year-old Samuel Skinner was life-flighted for stab wounds to the abdomen. His condition is currently stable at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
In Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas this morning, a Ford City man was sentenced to serve probation for charges of resisting arrest for an incident of last year. Court documents show 32-year-old Michael Edward Leone will serve two years of probation along with paying court costs and fines for a second-level misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest for an incident that occurred on July 23, 2021. Leone also faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury and harassment, but no word is available on those charges.
