Asbury Park, NJ

Two Men Sentenced To State Prison In 2019 Shootings

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
File Photo

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been sentenced to state prison for a total of over 60 years in connection to a pair of shootings in 2019, officials said.

Gary Brooks Jr., 30, and Jonathan Marvine, 28, both of Neptune Township, were sentenced on June 20.

On August 2, 2019, the Asbury Park and Neptune Township police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired near Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park.

According to police, the victims, a 28-year-old Neptune Township man and an 18-year-old Asbury Park man, were stopped at the intersection when Brooks pulled up next to them with Marvine in the passenger seat. Brooks proceeded to pull out an illegally possessed handgun and fired repeatedly into the car, shooting both victims. Police said Brooks and Marvine had circled the block in their car and returned to the area after seeing the pair stopped at the intersection minutes earlier.

In October 2021, Brooks was found guilty of two counts of first-degree Attempted Murder, as well as one count each of first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. Marvine was found guilty of one count of first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Brooks was sentenced to a total of 50 years in a New Jersey State Prison, while Marvine was sentenced to 11 years. Brooks and Marvine must both serve 85 percent of their sentences pursuant to the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, requiring Brooks to serve 37 years and 6 months prior to being eligible for parole, and Marvine 9 years and 4 months before he is eligible for parole.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

