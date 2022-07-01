ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Jobs with highest fatality rates in the US

By Lauren Liebhaber, Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDvti_0gRyPtza00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In 2020, 4,764 fatal workplace injuries were recorded in the United States—just under 3.5 fatalities for every 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.

This means that for the majority of Americans, dying on the job is not a significant risk, and perhaps not even a thought. But some of the most essential jobs in our society bear a disproportionate risk of death, despite workplace protections.

People responsible for harvesting our food, mining valuable resources, or building our infrastructure are working with dangerous machinery in harsh environments under strenuous conditions. While those things can get safer—and over time technology and regulations have lowered accident rates —occupational hazards will always exist.

Many of the deadliest workplace accidents in American history—like the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire or the Monongah mining disaster—were a result of negligent employers and a lack of worker safety standards. Others were the product of human error, and today serve as examples of the dangers inherent in certain industries.

Workplace safety has come a long way over the last two centuries , often in response to public outcry following such disasters. In 1994, the annual census of workplace fatalities registered nearly 2,000 more deaths compared to 2020 in part due to more highway accidents and workplace shootings . A combination of improvements to protective legislation, like the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, as well as better data collection and actionable analysis, like the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, have led to the worker safety standards we see today.

Stacker analyzed the occupations with the highest fatal injury rates according to 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Rates are calculated per 100,000 full-time worker equivalents, meaning the rate may be higher than the actual total number of fatalities, which are also provided.

You may also like: Former jobs of the governor of every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LavmH_0gRyPtza00

1 / 10Ken Felepchuk // Shutterstock

#10. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

– 20.9 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 207

Transportation incidents—particularly overturned tractors which can weigh an average of around 5,000 pounds —are a leading cause of death among agricultural workers. Although it is not noted as a cause of death, workers in this industry also commonly face prolonged exposure to hazardous chemicals in pesticides and fertilizers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rkPT_0gRyPtza00

2 / 10Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics // Getty Images

#9. Underground mining machine operators

– 21.6 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 10

Mining-related fatalities have dropped significantly over the last century, but jobs in this industry will always inherently bear serious risks. Falling earth, machinery and haulage accidents, and explosions are some of the most common causes of death among mining professionals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In 2022 alone, 12 fatal mining accidents have been recorded by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329EMy_0gRyPtza00

3 / 10Canva

#8. Driver/sales workers and delivery truck drivers

– 25.8 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 887

With the majority of their working day spent on the road, delivery drivers are at a greater risk than most of being involved in a vehicular accident . In the summer of 2021, it was reported that some Amazon drivers were being instructed to forgo daily vehicle inspections , potentially ignoring safety issues like worn tire treads, jammed doors, and broken mirrors to avoid the risk of fleet vehicles being taken off the road. Transportation-related incidents are the leading cause of death among delivery drivers, hitting a five-year high in 2019, according to a 2021 BLS report. The second most common cause of death was homicide or suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339SQu_0gRyPtza00

4 / 10BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#7. Structural iron and steel workers

– 32.5 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 16

Iron and steel workers construct the metal frameworks of buildings or other structures. Their craft requires them to perform strenuous tasks at great heights, while balancing on narrow girders. Falls from significant heights is the most common cause of death among workers. Workers are also at a greater risk for lacerations and burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hofgZ_0gRyPtza00

5 / 10Canva

#6. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

– 33.1 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 30

Transportation-related incidents are the most common cause of death among waste collectors. This includes being involved in a crash, being struck by the truck while outside of it, or falling off the back.

You may also like: Dangerous Jobs From Throughout Human History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rKiO_0gRyPtza00

6 / 10Canva

#5. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

– 34.3 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 50

Although plane crashes are rare , when they happen, they are usually fatal. Poor weather conditions, malfunctioning navigation systems, mechanical breakdowns, and human error are common issues across many industries, but in aviation, they are deadly. One of the riskiest but sometimes necessary maneuvers a pilot might employ is a controlled flight into terrain—the act of flying an aircraft into any terrain, like mountains or water. A CDC study revealed most deadly aircraft crashes in Alaska were a result of a CFIT maneuver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sy79u_0gRyPtza00

7 / 10Canva

#4. Helpers, construction trades

– 43.3 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 19

While helpers are not always specialized craft workers like electricians, carpenters, or brick masons, they are responsible for helping keep construction sites safe, clean, and orderly. Falls, slips, and trips are historically the leading cause of death among construction workers. However, transportation incidents, contact with dangerous substances and equipment, and electrocutions are also significant dangers that can lead to death at a construction site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3869DT_0gRyPtza00

8 / 10Canva

#3. Roofers

– 47.0 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 88

Fatalities among roofers are most often caused by falling from roofs, ladders, or scaffolding . Falls can happen due to inexperience , user error, malfunctioning safety equipment, or neglecting to use any fall arrest system. Because roofers are exposed to direct sun and high temperatures in the summer, heat-related illnesses are also a risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ts3yU_0gRyPtza00

9 / 10Canva

#2. Logging workers

– 91.7 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 42


Loggers are responsible for cutting down trees or limbs and transporting the pieces. Their work puts them at risk of falling from significant heights, being injured by equipment designed to cut through wood, and being struck by logs weighing thousands of pounds. Being struck was the most common cause of death, with the head being the most frequent body part involved in fatalities, according to a Penn State University study that looked at logging fatalities between 2010 and 2020. The study also revealed that poor-decision making was a contributing factor in fatal incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HHnL_0gRyPtza00

10 / 10Christopher Pillitz // Getty Images

#1. Fishing and hunting workers

– 132.1 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers
– Total fatal work injuries: 42

Commercial fishers, hunters, and trappers face some of the most hazardous work conditions of any profession, contending with dangerous weather, wildlife, and machinery. Roughly half of commercial fishing fatalities between 2000 and 2015 were a result of a disaster that damaged the vessel—like flooding, rogue waves, or storms—according to the CDC. About 30% occurred when a fishing worker fell overboard. Working in remote environments—whether out at sea or deep in the wilderness—means that timely access to hospitals is limited in case of life-threatening emergencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WNCT

‘There has to be justice’: Elizabeth City woman fatally struck during hit-and-run pushed daughter out of the way to save her

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerous Jobs#Fatality#Hazardous Chemicals#Pesticides#Mining Equipment#Americans
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
WNCT

6 dead, 24 hospitalized after Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was later recovered at the scene.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WNCT

Thieves steal $7K worth of copper wire from NC Lowes, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are accused of walking out of a Lowes in Denver last week with more than $7,000 worth of copper wire, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a man and three women walked into the store on June...
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit....
WNCT

Man injured in third Kinston shooting since Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man drowns at N.C. beach, officials urge caution post-storm

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore […]
WNCT

Two killed, two injured in Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least two others. Police said they responded on Sunday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Sunshine Steet. Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead after […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth off ventilator, showing slow signs of progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy