Carteret County, NC

The Coastal Report: Carteret Schools improving security; oyster mortality rates increase

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

Carteret County schools improving security to keep students safe
Increased oyster mortality rates impacting local farmers
Alive at Five returns to Morehead City
