Oriental, NC

Summer Ventures: 42nd annual Croaker Festival

By Brandon Tester, Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

Editor's note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called "Summer Ventures." WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We've come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours' drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com's Summer Ventures series.

ORIENTAL, N.C. — It'll be a busy weekend as the 42nd Annual Croaker Festival begins Friday. It's part of an all-out blitz of all things related to the Fourth of July in Eastern North Carolina.

Living Local: Oriental and the 42nd Croaker Festival

This festival hosts vendors with homemade jewelry, clothes and many other things. There will also be areas for kids to play and run around.

On Friday you can come out to Lou Mac Park and enjoy an all-day event, leading into Saturday. Friday there will be the opening ceremonies at 4 p.m., bands playing, judging for the baking contest, a pageant and a street dance.

Saturday there will be a parade, with music from the 2DMAW Marine Corps Band, and at the end of the night, there will be fireworks over the waterfront.

For more information, click the video above. Go to the Croaker Festival's website for additional details.

