Death notices for June 24-25

North County death notices

Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25.

Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25.

Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.