ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for June 24-25

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAQqv_0gRyPIm300

North County death notices

  • Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25.
  • Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25.
  • Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Obituaries
Paso Robles, CA
Government
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Obituaries
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
The Paso Robles Press

Camp Roberts Fire 60 Percent Contained

PASO ROBLES — A fire burning at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on both Main and East Garrison, is now 60 percent contained. The fire started on Sunday, July 3 with Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department, CAL Fire Monterey and San Luis Obispo, Ventana Hotshots, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company responding on scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Four Fires in the Salinas Riverbed 07.05.2022

Paso Robles fire department responded Saturday morning to four fires in the Salinas riverbed. The first was reported around 9 Saturday morning near the waste water treatment plant off Sulfur Springs road. When they arrived, fire fighters discovered a second fire. A third was found at 9:39 south of the wastewater treatment plant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing juvenile last seen in South County

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay real estate agency and broker accused of fraud, lose licenses

State officials recently revoked the license of a Morro Bay real estate company that provides property management services in San Luis Obispo County, citing a failure to pay money owed to property owners for rents collected. The state revoked Seaside Real Estate’s license in May. The California Department of Real...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Paso Robles Daily News

State Parks awards grants to improve locally-operated parks

Recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, parking lots. – California State Parks last week announced $4.6 million in grant funding from Proposition 68 to renovate aging infrastructure in need of repair within seven locally-operated California state parks. Awarded through the Locally Operated State Park Program, grant recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, and parking lots.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Nipomo woman survives crash, two people killed

A Nipomo woman survived a fatal crash on Highway 1 in Orcutt on Saturday evening, two people died. Shortly after 10 p.m., a 41-year-old Santa Maria man was traveling northbound on Highway 1 in a Honda Civic when he rear ended a Nissan Sentra driven by the 19-year-old Nipomo woman. The crash killed an 18-year-old Santa Maria woman, who was a passenger inside the Nipomo woman’s vehicle. The Nipomo woman suffered minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices drop further, find the lowest cost

Gas prices continue falling because of decreased demand and lower crude oil prices, a trend experts believe will continue. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 27 cents to $6.24 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy