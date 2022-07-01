Malthouse in West Chester Provides Key Ingredients for Limited-Edition Collaboration Between Pa. Brewers

PA Pride Fruited Sour. Image via Breweries in PA.

The latest collaborative effort from Breweries in PA recently hit the shelves, with two of its main ingredients coming from Deer Creek Malthouse in West Chester, writes Keith Schweigert for FOX 43.

PA Pride Fruited Sour is the sixth release from Breweries in PA. This brew showcases the state’s agriculture by using locally grown ingredients with fruit additions that give it a full-bodied flavor.

“Locally made grain and malt from Deer Creek Malthouse (West Chester) and Southern Aroma hops from King of Prussia-based Zuckerman Honickman are featured as some of the key ingredients that bring this beer to life,” said Breweries in PA. “Peach and Pear were used to highlight the robust fruit flavor.”

PA Pride Fruited Sour clocks in at 5.7 percent alcohol by volume. It is packaged and released in 16-ounce cans and is available in more than 20 breweries in the Keystone State. Some of the breweries are also offering it on draft.

The beer also uses Pennsylvania’s own “Philly Sour Yeast,” which was isolated in West Philadelphia by a research team from the University of the Sciences.