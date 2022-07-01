ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting firearm

By Stephanie Haines, Bruce Harrison, TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygh5A_0gRyOPAl00

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed a three-year-old boy has died at the hospital after he was shot Friday morning.

Milwaukee police said the three-year-old got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it, shooting himself. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as A'kai William Stilo.

Amari Davis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Akai William Stilo.

The incident happened near 19th and Juneau around 6 a.m. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

While sharing the news, Milwaukee police reminded the public to keep firearms locked with a gun lock and in a secured area. They said anyone who is in need of a gun lock can contact their local department and see if they have any.

Stilo's grandmother, Trinika Walker, said the family lovingly called the little boy dinosaur, because he ran around with his arms out like a T-Rex.

Walker said her daughter is in custody for questioning, but that the shooting was an accident.

Following the shooting, Mayor Johnson shared a statement on Twitter saying, "I am disturbed by all gun deaths in Milwaukee, but when the victim is a three-year-old, I am horrified. There are too many guns in the hands of people who should not have them. All weapons must be locked and secured in a home."

"Heart-wrenching, heart-wrenching," said a neighbor. "I got two sons myself, 14 and 13, and that's the reason I had to come outside. It threw me for a loop. There's too much going on in Milwaukee."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke about it Friday while unveiling a new initiative to strategically place officers in areas where data shows shots are fired most often.

"I'm always torn and have the empathy for those parents who have to deal with such a tragedy within their homes," Chief Norman said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Milwaukee police to increase deployment in 8 neighborhoods due to rise in shootings

He stressed the use of gun locks. Chief Norman stood alongside Mayor Johnson and several other community partners back in May offering free gun locks to anyone.

"Owning a firearm comes with great responsibility, and that there is that responsibility of not only for yourself, but for your loved ones," Chief Norman said. "So, we need to continue to message gun safety, we need to continue to support one another in regards to, what are the resources out there."

The public is desperate for changes.

"For a three-year-old to get any access to a firearm is super irresponsible," said the neighbor. "It's about time something happens, something changes, because we can't keep losing kids like this. We can't keep losing anybody, honestly. And the summer is really just getting started," he said.

Walker has been vocal about gun violence for years. Her son, William Earl Davis Jr., was shot and killed at Swing Park in 2018.

His death motivated her to form Stop the Violence 53206. Now, her activism will also be in tribute to her grandson, Stilo.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
communityjournal.net

Two 3 Year Old Children Shot

Over the weekend, a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday. It seemed to be an accidental shooting, according to MPD. Police responded to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 52nd Street, according to a news release. This was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's southside: 2 men injured, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition – but is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

12-year-old injured in shooting near 13th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old Tuesday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night near 13th and Chambers. A 12-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials said the boy is expected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash; 3 arrested for guns, drugs

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police gave chase to a vehicle near Teutonia and Finn early on Tuesday, July 5. MPD officers observed occupants in a vehicle firing shots around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence near 18th and Vienna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Juneau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee: Four Children Shot In Four Days

Relatives of 16-year-old Malik Simmons say he is now brain-dead after being shot over the weekend. He had reportedly been involved in a fight over whether Simmons had paid for a $10 belt. The Milwaukee teen was one of four children shot in the city in four days. Two of...
WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Guns#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot, in grave condition: police

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek...
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Investigating an Overnight Shooting Incident

One of the explosions heard yesterday (July 4th) in Sheboygan was not a firework. The Sheboygan Police Department has informed us that an individual was shot last night in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue. The Department was called regarding the shooting at around 11:40 p.m. and arrived to find...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 injured in 4 incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: 3-year-old critical in accidental shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after what Milwaukee police called an accidental shooting. Police said the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near 52nd and North streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 3 injured Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least three shootings that happened in Milwaukee Sunday, July 3. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was injured after being struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. 29th and Oklahoma. Police say one person...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Vigil held for 3-year-old boy involved in accidental shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A prayer vigil was held tonight, on July 2, for the 3-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself inside a Milwaukee apartment early yesterday morning. Dozens of people gathered with balloons near 20th and Juneau to remember 3-year-old A'Kai Stilo. Police say the toddler was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

24-year-old man killed as car hits two siblings watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a brother and sister watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls. One of the siblings, a 24-year-old man from North Carolina, died at the hospital. A 25-year-old woman, also from North Carolina, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, that's according to police.
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy