Berwyn-Based Sports Media Agency Brokers Colossal Marketing Deal for Oil-Change Franchise

Game day at LSU. Image via iStock.

Playfly Sports, a sports media and marketing agency based in Berwyn, has brokered a colossal marketing deal on behalf of Take 5, the oil-change franchise known for its unique, stay-in-your-car concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car.

The marketing will span three major leagues and showcase Take 5’s latest programs, perks, and offers.

Through custom-branded integrations and promotions developed by Playfly, Take 5 will be showcased in broadcast, as well as in-venue through strategic partnerships, for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans; the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Houston Astros; the NFL’s New Orleans Saints; and LSU Athletics.

“After understanding Take 5’s overall marketing goals, deploying a multi-market strategy that spans a variety of leagues was a lofty, but essential solution we are excited to activate,” said Craig Sloan, COO at Playfly Sports. “We are proud to be one of the only sports media and marketing agencies that has the capabilities to deliver an enterprise solution across multiple leagues and properties. It reflects the power of our organization and the seamlessness of how we operate.”

Playfly Sports enables brands and sports organizations at every level – including high school, college, professional, and e-sports – to drive meaningful fan connections. The company is also revolutionizing brand engagement, leading the way in bringing to the market opportunities for sports betting brands, as well as the emerging opportunities around NIL (name, image, and likeness) in collegiate athletics.