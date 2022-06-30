ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

QuickTrip out, townhomes planned for Des Moines site

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago

The Des Moines City Council will consider a proposal in July to build 38 townhouses on the former site of an auto glass company at 1200 Keosauqua Way.

Why it matters : The site is along a busy entryway into downtown that has been vacant for years.

Catch up fast : QuickTrip announced plans in 2016 to construct a new store at the location.

  • But there were concerns about traffic and questions about whether a third convenience store was needed in the same quarter-mile stretch along Keo.
  • QuickTrip won an appeal before the city council but ultimately abandoned the plan.

Driving the news : This month, QuickTrip sold the property for $1.3 million to 1200 Keo Way, an LLC managed by Beal Derkenne Construction in DSM.

Details : The townhomes would be located throughout six different buildings on the nearly 1.6-acre site, which fronts Keo Way and is adjacent to Iowa Methodist Medical Center's northeast entrance.

What's next : The city council will consider a request to rezone the property to allow for townhomes on July 18.

  • There was no opposition to the request by zoning commission members earlier in June.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmGLC_0gRyNh9A00
The proposed layout of a six-building townhome development at 1200 Keosauqua Way in DSM. Drawing courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects via the city of Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
