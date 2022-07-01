ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Child struck by lightning in Riverview’s Williams Park

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a child to the hospital who they believe was struck by lightning near the boat ramp in Williams Park in Riverview late Thursday afternoon. This photo is of a lightning strike on the Dunedin Causeway in 2017. Florida leads the nation in people struck by lightning and safety officials urge people to head indoors when thunder can be heard. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times ]

RIVERVIEW — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a child to the hospital who they believe was struck by lightning near the boat ramp in Williams Park late Thursday afternoon.

Authorities took the child, who was in critical condition, to the hospital about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, fire rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said.

The age and gender of the child were not made public by Fire-Rescue.

Florida led the nation in lightning deaths in 2021. Experts said the state’s large population, proximity to the Tropics, seasonal thunderstorms and outdoor activities contribute to the number of people struck by lightning. They advise people to head indoors when thunder can be heard to avoid lightning strikes.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

