Child struck by lightning in Riverview’s Williams Park

RIVERVIEW — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a child to the hospital who they believe was struck by lightning near the boat ramp in Williams Park late Thursday afternoon.

Authorities took the child, who was in critical condition, to the hospital about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, fire rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said.

The age and gender of the child were not made public by Fire-Rescue.

Florida led the nation in lightning deaths in 2021. Experts said the state’s large population, proximity to the Tropics, seasonal thunderstorms and outdoor activities contribute to the number of people struck by lightning. They advise people to head indoors when thunder can be heard to avoid lightning strikes.

