Yesterday around 2pm, the Cortland County Sheriff were called to Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of a larceny. During an investigation officers found that 24 year old Teiman W. Andreasen and 23 year old Sara L. Brigham had stolen various merchandise from the store in excess of $1,000.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO