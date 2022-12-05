ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Amazon’s Giving Shoppers Free Money To Shop For The Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner and Christmas lurking right behind it, Amazon is looking for more ways than ever to reward its Prime Members for shopping on the Holidays. Just as they did this past July with Prime Day, Amazon is giving out free cash to tack onto the seasons’ best deals. While the deals won’t make you rich in Amazon credit, they are significant enough to give shoppers an extra boost. With hundreds of deals running this...
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon's holiday shopping weekend highlights more gift ideas, discounts

While Amazon has been prepping shoppers for the holiday season for months now, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were expected to be the main events of the big holiday shopping weekend. Now, with five days of sales in the rearview mirror, Amazon is reporting that hundreds of millions...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
TheStreet

McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food

The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
