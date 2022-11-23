ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

If You’re Traveling Over The Holidays Don’t Miss These Travel Items That Are Bougie Without Actually Costing You Top Dollar

Traveling in style doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your savings. There's no shame in balling on a budget; we're here to help. While you've been planning your next incredible getaway, we've been scrolling through Amazon to find the top picks for travel essentials that feel extra and bougie without actually costing you top dollar. From seat cushions and compression socks to packing organizers and glasses cases, we've covered different ways to travel, so you're sure to find something useful. Everything on this list is under $50 to keep your travel accessories shopping within an intelligent budget. We've seen affordable wireless earbuds, the perfect carrying cases, and travel bottles for toiletries and even perfume. Keep scrolling to find out what we think are your top purchases to travel bougie, but on a budget.
CNN

Shop the very best beauty deals of Black Friday 2022 now

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find Black Friday deals on all that and more from Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and other favorite beauty brands.
CNN

35 Things You'll Actually Want To Buy This Cyber Monday

Holiday shopping season is upon us, and Cyber Monday is inching closer and closer. It's a shopping weekend that can be a little bit overwhelming: so many deals, so many options. How do you choose? This list will help you find the very best choices, so you can get your holiday shopping done faster.
CNN

The best down comforters of 2022

To find the best comforter that will give you that ideal night's sleep, we tested 11 of the most popular, highly rated options, including Brooklinen, Buffy and more.
WWD

What’s on the Radar in Personal Tech

The hottest personal gadgets, according to the technorati, run the gamut. The ubiquitous smartphone tends to anchor digital life, but beyond those trusty rectangles, in slab or folding form, there are more choices than ever — and those in the know reach for everything from tried and true accessories to cutting-edge hardware. Karinna Grant’s must-have device befits her role as co-chief executive officer of The Dematerialised, a virtual fashion marketplace based in London. “[It’s] my Ledger Nano X, a hardware crypto wallet where I keep my digital fashion NFTs safe — which is on brand,” she says, laughing.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift...
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Frontier Airlines hangs up customer service number

Customers of Frontier Airlines will no longer be able to call customer service when they have an issue. The low-cost airline, which is known for charging fees for seat assignments and carry-on bags that are larger than allowed, has turned off its customer service phone number, opting to have all interactions done digitally, CNN reported.
CNN

The best flannel sheets of 2022

For those living in colder climates, in homes with a chillier average room temp in winter, there’s good news: It’s flannel sheet season. Overall, we tested 10 sets of top-rated flannel sheets in a range of prices.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy