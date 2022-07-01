ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Shooting Death Investigation Underway

 4 days ago

Local authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man on BLM property east of Bend. According to a news release from the DCSO: Just after 2:00 pm Thursday, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land...

Central Oregonian

Prineville motorist involved in fatal crash

Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed to stop, when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington.A Prineville motorist collided with another vehicle in Jefferson County resulting in a fatality. According to an Oregon State Police report, the crash happened Tuesday, June 28 just before 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97, one mile south of Culver. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by 31-year-old Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed stop when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, 62-year-old Susan Fox, also of Manson, Washington, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Highway 97 and Highway 361 were affected for approximately three hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Search and Rescue called out for injured biker west of Bend

Deschutes County Search and Rescue was called out Sunday to assist a trail bike rider who was injured near Bend. It happened at 12:19 p.m. on Tiddlywinks Trail just west of Larsen’s Trail, west of Bend. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile crashed his bike and was...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Body found at Juniper Park in Bend; foul play not suspected

A body was found Tuesday morning at Juniper Park in Bend. Bend Police responded to the call of a man found dead at around 7:15 a.m. Police say a death investigation is underway, but they say there is no sign of foul play and no threat to the public at this time.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash East Of Bend

BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man killed in shooting near Bend identified; Deputies seek vehicle, driver

Police say a fatal shooting off Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend Thursday may have been accidental. They are looking for a specific person or vehicle that may have been near the scene. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management...
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. firefighters stop new lightning-sparked blazes after thunderstorms move through region

Dozens of Central Oregon firefighters spent part of their holiday weekend responding to more than a dozen small fires since intense thunderstorms rolled through the region on Saturday, and officials said Sunday they will be watching for more “sleeper” or holdover fires in coming days and weeks. The post C.O. firefighters stop new lightning-sparked blazes after thunderstorms move through region appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon counties in high risk COVID category ahead of 4th of July

COVID-19 is not going away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Deschutes County into the high risk category for transmission. Crook and Jefferson are also in the high risk category. The CDC said there are 872 cases in Deschutes County. Crook County has 125 cases and Jefferson...
KTVZ

Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways

From Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High Desert on Monday. Here's a sampling. If you wanted a taste of patriotism you should have gone to Redmonds parade....
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

New Bendites Invited To Chamber’s ‘Bend 101’

Are you new to Bend? Looking to learn more about Bend and become engaged in the community?. Whether you moved here recently, or several years ago, Bend 101 is dedicated to connecting you with the information and resources to engage and thrive in the place where you live. You’ll meet both new and longtime residents and make meaningful relationships.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend’s Transportation Future Discussed

The City Club of Central Oregon’s July forum will provide insights on current transportation and transit projects in Central Oregon, including an update on the status of Bend’s Transportation System Plan (TSP—our 20-year assessment and plan for transportation needs) as well as a review of available Federal and State funding for transportation and transit improvements. Innovative regional priority changes incorporate responses to climate change, accommodating more electric vehicles, and increasing transit and bike/pedestrian mobility. Yet a significant question remains: Without dedicated funding streams for transportation, can Central Oregon fulfill these priorities and optimize transit for all, particularly in the face of our relentless growth?
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ No controversies in this year’s Redmond Fourth of July Parade

A controversial appearance by a confederate soldier and a Confederate battle flag in last year’s Redmond Fourth of July Parade did not repeat this year. That’s because parade organizers forbid any flags or symbols other than American flags and those of the United States Armed Forces. An estimated...
REDMOND, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Thunder, lightning, hail storms roll through Central Oregon on Saturday

Thunder, lightning and hail storms across Central Oregon on Saturday knocked out power for thousands and caused numerous fire starts in nearby forests. Clouds rolled in over Bend at around 1:30 p.m., with the first showers and hail starting at 2 p.m. Showers continued off and on throughout the evening...
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Pet Parade Safety Tips

While tradition calls for fun at the 4th of July Pet Parade in Bend, precautions are necessary for pets and people. The parade host Bend Park & Recreation District and the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) want parade participants’ pets to remain healthy and safe. Everyone is welcome...
BEND, OR

