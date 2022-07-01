Robert Tsiosdia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified Robert Tsiosdia as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the I-17 overpass and Indian School Road [...]
