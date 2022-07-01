ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany native Carolee Carmello to reprise role at SPAC this week

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsmvx_0gRyKnY900

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Carolee Carmello is not a fan of horror movies, and is not so into Halloween. Nonetheless, she’d impress upon you that Saratoga Spring’s “Sweeney Todd” is less horror and more humor when the curtain opens at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this week.

“Sweeney Todd” has widely been acknowledged as Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece since it first appeared on Broadway in 1979. It later earned eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

It’s a dark tale leavened with ghoulish humor set in Victorian London. The plot centers around Todd, who returns home after having been wrongfully imprisoned. The barber orchestrates an elaborate plan for revenge against the judge who incarcerated him. He is helped by Mrs. Lovett, a struggling baker, played by Carmello.

This Wednesday, Carmello returns to her native Capital District for her debut in the Opera Saratoga and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center when the musical plays on Wednesday and Thursday, June 29 and 30. She reprises the role after last performing in an off-Broadway production of the musical in 2017. This time, she will be alongside internationally acclaimed bass-baritone Craig Colclough as Sweeney Todd.

“It was such a great experience when I did it off-Broadway,” Carmella said. The “tiny” production at New York City’s Barrow Street Theatre was small enough that the players did not need microphones or ensemble singers. “It was a really unique experience, like nothing I had ever done before. But I always wanted to experience the show the way it was written, with a full orchestra and full chorus singing.”

Opera Saratoga’s production is to take place upon SPAC’s expansive stage. The company’s rare appearance on the Amphitheater Stage was announced in January as part of its traveling road show season while the state renovates The Spa Little Theatre. In “Sweeney Todd,” Opera Saratoga tackles a horror story plotline full of light-hearted humor. Mrs. Lovett is often the center of those humorous moments in the story.

“She’s definitely made some compromised, moral decisions,” Carmello said with a chuckle. She describes her as someone who has been through a lot of hard times. When Todd returns home from prison, she said, it brings back feelings she had for him in the past. Now, as she struggles to sell her meat pies, the two devise a plan that is as brutally as it is mutually beneficial.

“The show is so funny,” she said. “It is sort of a horror story, in a way, because of all the murdering that happens at the hands of Sweeney. But it is so cleverly done and so funny and so entertaining. … If you’ve only seen the movie, I think you might be missing some of the lighter, fun moments of the show.”

Carmella grew up in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood and recalls summer jaunts to the Madison Theatre to see movies. But the thought of being an actor didn’t materialize until later, while she was studying business administration as an undergraduate at the University at Albany. On a whim, she participated in a dormitory play. That would lead her to the Schenectady Light Opera Company and later to Broadway. She has since returned to SLOC, and has performed on Proctors’ stage. This week’s show, however, brings her to a stage she remembers fondly from a different vantage point, to watch her favorite musicians play.

“It’s exciting,” she said of SPAC. “I’m really excited to be on that stage because I’ve only ever seen it from the audience.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (July 4, 2022)

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas @ Empire State Plaza, Albany. (5:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the local music scene for...
Troy Record

Clifton Park parade celebrates Fourth of July

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Members of the Clifton Park community celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday with a patriotic parade and ceremony honoring the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Local residents lined the streets from Shenendehowa campus to Clifton Common on Monday...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Bar with troubled history reopens in Saratoga Springs

Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs has officially reopened its doors. The bar made the announcement over the weekend on Instagram, simply saying “We’re back!”. The business had to shut down back in May after being linked to several violent incidents. In order to reopen, Gaffney’s had to pay...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolee Carmello
Person
Carmella
Person
Stephen Sondheim
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Residents ‘Livid’ Over 4th of July Fireworks Show, Why?

It wasn't all "oohs and ahhs" at one firework show over Independence Day weekend. The 4th of July weekend is by far the biggest weekend all year for firework displays and celebrations. Most Hudson Valley towns had something planned over the weekend to celebrate America's birthday. There were big celebrations in Kingston and Poughkeepsie, both went off without any major issues, but folks that attended the fireworks show in Saugerties are sharing a different story.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

‘Firecracker4’ brings nearly 3,000 runners to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The “Firecracker 4” road race hit the streets of Saratoga Springs Monday morning. Nearly 3,000 runners took part this year. Spectators got to enjoy live music along the course. Running for NewsChannel 13 was Tessa Bentulan, Taniqua Pennix, Subrina Dhammi, Reid Kisselback, Christina Talamo,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Gaffney's announces on Instagram: "We're back!"

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — After being closed for nearly two months, a bar shut down in Saratoga Springs by authorities for various violations, is open again Saturday night. CBS 6 learned this past week that the New York State Liquor Authority reinstated Gaffney’s liquor license -- and the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Spa#Performing
nomadlawyer.org

Glens: Top Rated 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York, USA, is a city located in Warren County. It is the center of the Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area. Glens Falls, New York is home to 14,322 people. Glens Falls can be found in Warren County. Glens Falls residents enjoy a dense suburban lifestyle and many of them own their homes. Glens Falls is home to many restaurants and parks. Glens Falls is home to many young professionals. Residents tend to be conservative. Glens Falls’ public schools are excellent.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
Troy Record

Unity House names new CEO

TROY, N.Y. — David L. Bach of Burnt Hills, who has served as Associate Commissioner of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Welfare and Community Services since 2019, has been appointed as the new CEO of Unity House. Last spring, longtime Unity House CEO Chris Burke announced that he would retire in mid-2022 after leading the organization for more than 30 years.
TROY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Woodstock Restaurant Reopens and it Looks Amazing

Those of us that have been around the Hudson Valley for a while, especially the Ulster County area, remember the Little Bear Restaurant in Woodstock. I remember going to the Little Bear for the first time in the 1980s. My friend Keith took me there and made me try the cold sesame noodles. They were delicious, as was the rest of the meal.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy