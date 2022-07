Back in April, we told you about the amazing grant that Borrowed Hearts had a chance to win. All you had to do was vote for them, and boy did you come through. State Farm is much more than just their clever Jake commercials. Every year The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program provides vital funds to nonprofit organizations across the country. This year, State Farm awarded 100 different charities $25,000 each.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO