ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Best Beaches in and Around Boston

By Cassandra Lee
bostonusa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summertime in the Greater Boston area. One of the great things about Boston is its perfect combination of city and water – creating the best New England summer location. Check out some of the best beaches in and around Boston, open to locals and visitors. Revere...

www.bostonusa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Boston 2022

There are two things that matter most in Boston: summer and freedom. Naturally, Independence Day celebrations are a tentpole of any Bostonian summer plans—but this year’s arrive with more gusto and gravitas than any in recent memory. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns for 2022 to the iconic Hatch Shell pavilion on the Charles River Esplanade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Monday, July 4, 2022, the city will once again swell with residents taking to their roof decks, suburbanites riding the Commuter Rail into town to gathering on the banks of the Charles, and travelers coming from around the world to witness what it means to be American, at a time when being American feels more fraught than ever before.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution to make annual Independence Day sail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning. The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island. The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Families find quieter Fourth of July celebration in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Some attendees said lower-key Fourth of July celebrations like Winthrop’s were a better fit for their families than larger events like Boston’s on Sunday. Dana Griswold brought her children to see Winthrop’s fireworks as a way to avoid bustling crowds. “I think it’s...
WINTHROP, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winthrop, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Winthrop, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Revere, MA
Government
Revere, MA
Lifestyle
Suffolk County, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
idesignarch.com

Elegant New England Home with French Colonial Influence

This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
WELLESLEY, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Beaches#Boston Harbor#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#East Boston Located
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

White supremacy group gathers in Boston: "It was out of place for sure"

BOSTON -- The holiday weekend brought a disturbing sight to Boston on Saturday: a group of white supremacists. Wearing masks and parading through the streets of downtown Boston, the group called Patriot Front, made their presence known. There were several dozen wearing "Reclaim America" shirts but they never showed their faces. Some of the men carried police shields and flags. The group was confronted with opposition as they tried to make their way around the city. "Y'all just a bunch of cowards from out of state, ain't even your town," one man to them. "Run away cowards run away."Many in the group...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Carson Beach Hosts Save The Harbor / Save The Bay's Teen Beach Bash

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Carson Beach in South Boston was the site for Save the Harbor / Save the Bay's Teen Beach Bash Friday afternoon. Hundreds of teens from around Boston attended the event, which featured music, food and ice cream trucks, a photo booth, kayaking, and other activities.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Meet the Mass. man ranked world's second-best competitive eater

OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
OXFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy