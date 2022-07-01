ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jim Zeigler: Independence Day, 246 Years Ago

By Guest Author
altoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us Alabamians will enjoy a long Independence Day holiday. Since July 4th is on Monday, it is a three-day weekend. Alabama families will enjoy barbecue, the lake or beach, fireworks, and the gathering of family and friends. 246 years ago, on the first Independence Day (though it...

altoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
POLITICS
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Zeigler
Person
John Adams
Salon

How Joe Biden is like America's founding fathers — and no, I'm not kidding

Many years ago, a young man named Frank Bourgin, a graduate student in history at the University of Chicago, wrote a dissertation arguing that founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had taken economic positions that, by modern standards, were highly progressive. He hoped that thesis would lead to an illustrious career as a historian — but his advisers, without much of an explanation, rejected his arguments. It wasn't until many years later, when Bourgin was an old man and another historian discovered his work, that he was retroactively vindicated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Long-Lost Alexander Hamilton Letter to Marquis de Lafayette Discovered

Written nearly 250 years ago, a wartime letter—long thought stolen and penned by Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers—has been found and is finally going on display in Massachusetts, just in time for the 4th of July. Hamilton wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat and Continental Army general, in 1780, according to a press release from William Galvin, the secretary of the Commonwealth. It was believed to have been stolen from the Massachusetts State Archives by an employee during World War II, and was “returned to the Commonwealth after a lengthy court battle” that concluded last October, according to Galvin. The letter was brought to the FBI’s attention several years ago, when a Virginia auction house came into possession of it. The letter will be the centerpiece of the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit, alongside an original copy of the Declaration of Independence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#American Independence#Independence Hall#Parade#The Continental Congress#Shews
24/7 Wall St.

15 of the Largest Armies In World History

For as long as humans have been able to sharpen sticks and stones, they have fought each other over resources such as land and water or for a myriad other reasons, including religion, ideology, or independence. But it is not until antiquity that humans began forming what could be considered standing armies. The earliest known […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Generals in American History

“General” is the highest rank in the Army,  Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in  any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

On this July Fourth, the American dream is alive and well

Can we remain hopeful about the future of our nation on the Fourth of July? Can we remain hopeful when we have witnessed multiple shootings in the last two months, extremely high inflation with fears of a coming recession, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and even more extreme polarization following the overturning of Roe v. Wade?
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
psychologytoday.com

The Puritans Are Back: Did They Ever Leave?

We may be experiencing the most profound Puritan revival in our history. Puritan culture influences contemporary behavior and beliefs when we see book bannings and an assault on the separation of church and state. The poor and homeless are often victims of Puritan revivals. Women are especially vulnerable during Puritan...
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

American pride has been lost

It appears gay and transgender activists have a lot more pride than Americans do. They just celebrated an entire "Pride Month." As the Fourth of July approaches, it seems more than ever that American patriotism is lost. In 2021, just 84% of the country even celebrated the Fourth of July....
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Grandest Military Parades in History

Nations have been holding ostentatious military parades since at least ancient Mesopotamia, when its victorious armies returned from battles fought to expand the empire. It’s safe to say that probably every nation that has fielded an army has held a military parade. 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the grandest military parades in history, […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy