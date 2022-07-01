ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Adopt-A-Pet: Manny!

By Jasmine Anderson
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Manny! He’s an energetic, charismatic and house-trained dog. He’s ready to be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The Tattered Rose

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Just off the square in Jonesboro sits a small gift shop and restaurant with a big history. The Tattered Rose is built from a 117-year-old house that was renovated by the owner Janet Anderson. “We worked on it for about two and a half years trying...
JONESBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

The Tattered Rose in Jonesboro has some history being built in a 117-year-old home but has some great food as well. KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated:...
JONESBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

LifeShare sees record donations during annual blood drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center had record-breaking number of donations this past weekend during their United We Give blood drive. LifeShare and Waitr announced that this year’s United We Give blood drive brought in 2,048 donors. This was 10% more than last year’s campaign, making it the third year straight that the drive surpassed the previous year’s total.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
West Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
City
West Monroe, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe ends 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with fireworks and live music

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party all day Saturday. The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 featuring live music, food trucks, local makers and additional activities. Hundreds of people gathered at the River Market in Monroe beginning at 7 p.m. for live bands, tasty food and to get the best view of the fireworks on the river that started right at 9 p.m.
MONROE, LA
thegramblinite.com

103 N. Monroe St.

Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Three people were shot in Tallulah on Sunday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three people were shot in Tallulah on Sunday night and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s plans to make an arrest soon. A video on social media shows a fight between multiple women in the parking lot after a party. Then several shots were fired leaving three people with non-life-threatening injuries, no names have been released but they plan to make an arrest soon.
TALLULAH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Livestock#Dog Rescue Adoption#Opas#Nela
KNOE TV8

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with...
EL DORADO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KNOE TV8

Medical Equipment Scams Part 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fake medical equipment scam calls can take on many forms. Often, the callers claim they are with Medicare or a familiar medical provider, or tell you that your “free” equipment is ready for pickup if you “press one.” Once you press a button, however, you will begin to receive more unwanted calls and requests to convince you to disclose your personal information.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

OPSO searching for missing man

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person, Christopher Hamilton, age 54. Mr. Hamilton was last seen in the Bawcomville area in West Monroe on June 15, 2022. He is described as a White male, 5’-11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He is believed driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Pro-choice advocates in Monroe held an abortion rights protest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The fallout continues after the Roe V Wade decision. Pro-choice advocates held a protest against the ruling outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. One of the organizers says it’s important to fight for women’s rights. “I have blocked a lot of family members over it...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy