Framingham Police: Man Breaks Into Home & Steals Dog
By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for breaking into a Framingham home and stealing a dog. On June 22, around 1:20 p.m. Framingham Police arrested Joel Figueroa, 27, who was listed as having no known address in the police log, was arrested...
WORCESTER, Mass. — A second juvenile has been charged after the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Worcester and police say a third juvenile has been identified in the investigation. The shooting happened on June 29th on Millbury Street just before 6 p.m. The victim’s name has not been...
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Randolph Monday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mojitos Country Club at 44 Mazzeo Dr. There was a large police presence outside the club, which offers parties, dance lessons, concerts and pool time.
WORCESTER — Police said Monday that a second juvenile is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting on Millbury Street Wednesday night. Police said a third juvenile has been identified as a possible participant in the case. The shooting, which took place about 6 p.m. near the Lafayette...
Earlier this afternoon at approximately 15:15 hours, Cambridge Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Massachusetts Ave and Essex Street in Central Square. When officers arrived on scene they located ballistics indicating there was in fact a shooting has occurred in the area. Witnesses indicated...
BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach and park was closed to the public early Tuesday as authorities continue to search for a boater who was reported missing. Winchester Fire Department officials said they received reports of a person under the water in Upper Mystic Lake off Shannon Beach shortly before 5:45 p.m. Monday.
BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents. The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car,...
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 23, 5:02 a.m.: A worker at a construction site on Arsenal Street spotted a man walking around inside the fence who did not appear to belong. Police were called and when they spoke to the man he said that he was fixing the fence. Officers confirmed that he did not work there, and there were numerous “no trespassing” signs. At first the man provided a false name and date of birth. Police took him into custody for trespassing and at the Police Station they found out his real name and discovered he had five outstanding warrants: four from Brookline District Court (for four counts of larceny from a building, one count of larceny under $1,200, one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of trespassing) and one from Charlestown District Court for breaking and entering during the daytime, larceny from a building, and trespassing. When he was being booked, Police found that the man had a ziplock bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. Robert Richards, 34, homeless, was arrested for trespassing, possession of a Class A drug, and the warrants.
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A man who was on the “Massachusetts Most Wanted” list has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of his one-time girlfriend in Weymouth. Cornel Bell, 50, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death...
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A firework went off while crews were setting up Sunday night’s fireworks display in North Andover. One person, a man in his 40s, sustained minor injuries. He is a licensed fireworks technician, according to a statement from the town. Members of the North Andover...
At about 10:30 PM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Street and Harvard Avenue in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for three...
BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Four people, including children, suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 late Saturday night in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Officers responded to reports of a car crash on Route 1 between Madison and Thurston streets just before 9:30 p.m. The two vehicles involved in the...
A man caught on camera breaking into BirchTree Bread Co. spent about 30 minutes inside the Worcester bakery Friday morning before leaving empty-handed, owner Nate Rossi told MassLive. The man broke the door to the Crompton Place lobby and then got in through the bakery’s side door around 2:30 a.m....
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Sunday marks one year since a heavily-armed group of men was involved in a lengthy standoff with police on an interstate highway in Massachusetts. The standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield lasted for nearly nine hours on July 3, 2021, causing part of the highway to be closed in both directions for hours.
LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership
Comments / 6