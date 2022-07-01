Framingham Police: Man Breaks Into Home & Steals Dog

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 23, 5:02 a.m.: A worker at a construction site on Arsenal Street spotted a man walking around inside the fence who did not appear to belong. Police were called and when they spoke to the man he said that he was fixing the fence. Officers confirmed that he did not work there, and there were numerous “no trespassing” signs. At first the man provided a false name and date of birth. Police took him into custody for trespassing and at the Police Station they found out his real name and discovered he had five outstanding warrants: four from Brookline District Court (for four counts of larceny from a building, one count of larceny under $1,200, one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of trespassing) and one from Charlestown District Court for breaking and entering during the daytime, larceny from a building, and trespassing. When he was being booked, Police found that the man had a ziplock bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. Robert Richards, 34, homeless, was arrested for trespassing, possession of a Class A drug, and the warrants.

