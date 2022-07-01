ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Man Breaks Into Home & Steals Dog

By editor
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for breaking into a Framingham home and stealing a dog. On June 22, around 1:20 p.m. Framingham Police arrested Joel Figueroa, 27, who was listed as having no known address in the police log, was arrested...

John Reardon
3d ago

another South Middlesex Opportunity Council victim of the fake disease running amuck committing crimes in downtown Framingham while living at SMOC's taxpayer funded shelter.

