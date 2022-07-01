Ascension St. Vincent’s Closed Several Care Centers

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana. Former FBI Agent: Tracking next mass shooter is a …. Hamilton County ushers in Fourth of July celebrations. IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened …. Government lists when consumers get flight refunds. Dry conditions ‘perfect recipe’...
Looking to beat the heat this summer? Then get your family to a splash pad! Indianapolis and Central Indiana are home to some of the best splash pads and spray parks anywhere. Splash pads are lots of fun for kids of all ages — everyone from babies to teens (and even adults!) will find lots of fun cooling off in the spray of a splash pad. And best of all: Unlike visiting a pool or water park, a splash pad is free!
Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/report-over-30-bodies-some-decomposed-found-in-southern-indiana-funeral-home/
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Linton to celebrate Independence Day. The Linton Freedom Festival parade is Indiana's largest July 4 parade. People at the parade say it never disappoints. It's a state tradition that's living stronger than ever. Whether you're there for there...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
In the event of an abortion ban in Indiana, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she cannot legally or ethically commit to not prosecuting those who seek an abortion, according to a June 28 statement given to Indiana Public Media. Oliphant said in the article she is pro-choice and was...
An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
