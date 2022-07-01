ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ascension St. Vincent’s Closed Several Care Centers

By Amy Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscension Medical group closed 11 Indiana St. Vincent care centers at the...

Inside Indiana Business

Mayo Clinic’s connection to Indiana

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
INDIANA STATE
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
WISH-TV

22-month-old boy dies after rescued from northern Indiana lake

HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

Indiana needs foster parents - here's how you learn how to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
LEE COUNTY, IA
cbs4indy.com

Child dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana. Former FBI Agent: Tracking next mass shooter is a …. Hamilton County ushers in Fourth of July celebrations. IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened …. Government lists when consumers get flight refunds. Dry conditions ‘perfect recipe’...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Central Indiana Splash Pads Worth the Drive

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Then get your family to a splash pad! Indianapolis and Central Indiana are home to some of the best splash pads and spray parks anywhere. Splash pads are lots of fun for kids of all ages — everyone from babies to teens (and even adults!) will find lots of fun cooling off in the spray of a splash pad. And best of all: Unlike visiting a pool or water park, a splash pad is free!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Ascension St Vincent#Ascension Medical
FOX59

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
Maryland Reporter

The Most Common Causes of Wrongful Death in Indiana

The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
WRBI Radio

Motorcycle accident claims Greensburg man’s life

— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
GREENSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
TheDailyBeast

Police Find 31 Bodies Decomposing Inside Indiana Funeral Home

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
INDIANA STATE

