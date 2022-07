NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens gathered for a moving and emotional memorial for the victims of a fiery hit-and-run crash. More than a 100 people came out to show support for a heartbroken family who is still in disbelief and trying to grapple with the pain just over a week after a devastating loss.​

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO