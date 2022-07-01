ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Balenciaga Is Opening a ‘Couture Store’ in Paris

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — See now, buy now couture?

It’s coming very soon thanks to Balenciaga and its maverick creative director Demna: Some looks from Balenciaga ’s couture show on July 6 at its historic salons at 10 Avenue George V in Paris will be immediately for sale downstairs at the new Balenciaga Couture Store opening the same day.

More from WWD

Cédric Charbit, chief executive officer of Balenciaga, described the new retail format as a “gateway to couture, which remains a very closed universe, especially for new generations. In this new store, products, made-to-measure services and retail excellence are a reinvention of the Balenciaga client experience. It is exciting to be able to present this level of craft, creativity and Made in France savoir-faire in our historical address.”

In an interview, Charbit said consumer interest in Balenciaga couture, which returned last July after a 53-year absence, has been “extremely strong,” attracting women and men equally from “new demographics.”

And while some clients relish the couture ceremony — multiple fittings in the atelier, and the delayed gratification after months of painstaking handwork — others enjoy the rush of an immediate purchase.

Demna, who has innovated with couture by making it for men and women, and only once a year, is now nudging it into the age of short attention spans by putting looks that don’t require multiple fittings and extensive alterations directly into the new couture store.

Separate street-level spaces for women and men are to showcase limited-edition clothes, shoes, accessories and high-tech objects.

Charbit said eyewear would be priced around 3,500 euros, handbags between 10,000 and 15,000 euros, with the most expensive product topping out at around 100,000 euros. He declined to say what it is.

The executive also suggested that Balenciaga’s audience “wants to engage more” with the brand, and the new couture store offers a more elevated experience.

“You’ll be able to get the best possible service. You’re in a space that’s not a retail space; it’s experiencing a dream,” he enthused.

In a statement, the Kering-owned fashion house said the new couture store would offer “exclusive creations of clothing, accessories and exceptional objects ranging from artisanal to highly technological,” noting that all items would be exclusive to the location, sold in limited editions and with the possibility to personalize them upstairs, where its historic couture salons and atelier are located.

The Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga opened his couture house at 10 Avenue George V in 1937, accruing an almost mythic reputation for his uncompromising standards and architectural shapes. He closed up shop in 1968.

Balenciaga noted its couture store for women and men would be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and by appointment on Mondays and Saturdays.

In an interview with WWD last year, Demna said his intent was “bringing couture into the modern context and communicating it to the current audience,” who might not realize Balenciaga’s roots are in haute couture .

“They think it’s a brand that started with the Triple S sneaker,” he said. “So in a way, it’s kind of educational, but also putting in the spotlight what is the most important thing about fashion, and to me couture is the purest expression of that.”

SEE ALSO:

Inside Balenciaga’s Couture Comeback

Newsmaker of the Year: Balenciaga’s Demna

Demna Gvasalia Thinks Couture Can Change Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022

Alexandre Vauthier amped it up and vamped it up this season, with a collection that played with proportion on suits and peek-a-boo with dresses. Last season served as the bones of this collection, and he built upon the Art Deco codes and shapes of the ’30s with an added ’80s edge. Vauthier developed the silhouettes in thicker textiles such as silk and velvet, while silver sequins or bright slashes of blue peeked out to counteract any lingering sweetness.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Chanel staged its fall haute couture show in a horse-riding center on the outskirts of Paris, but this, as they say, wasn’t Virginie Viard’s first rodeo. The designer had vague memories of staging a show at a similar venue when Karl Lagerfeld was creative director of the French luxury house and she was his right hand. And of course, Charlotte Casiraghi opened Chanel’s last couture show in January on horseback.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Grès Archive Pieces at Auction, Bottega Goes Bigger, Ralph’s Wimbledon Crowd

Click here to read the full article. PLEATS PLEASE: A selection of designs from the personal archive of Madame Grès will go under the hammer in Paris on Thursday. The bulk of the pieces, dating from the ’30s to the ’80s, were acquired as a single lot by Philippe and Emmanuelle Harros, the husband-and-wife duo behind vintage specialist Quidam de Revel. French auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr is putting up for sale some 120 items, which include outfits owned by an unnamed French actress, to coincide with Paris Couture Week.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#High Fashion#Fashion Design#Balenciaga Is Opening
WWD

Auction House Stages Madame Grès Sale for Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. PLEATS PLEASE: A selection of designs from the personal archive of Madame Grès will go under the hammer in Paris on Thursday. The bulk of the pieces, dating from the ’30s to the ’80s, were acquired as a single lot by Philippe and Emmanuelle Harros, the husband-and-wife duo behind vintage specialist Quidam de Revel. French auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr is putting up for sale some 120 items, which include outfits owned by an unnamed French actress, to coincide with Paris Couture Week.More from WWDRDVK Ronald van der Kemp Couture Fall 2022Alexandre Vauthier...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWD

Revisiting Princess Diana’s Iconic Style From the Fairchild Archives

Click here to read the full article. Princess Diana’s style icon status has persisted long after her untimely death more than 20 years ago and has only continued to increase thanks in large part to the royal’s frequent portrayal in television and film. The late princess, who would have turned 61 today, has long remained in the cultural lexicon thanks to many TV shows and movies released in the last few years depicting dramatized versions of Princess Diana’s life, take Netflix’s “The Crown” and Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the princess in her Oscar-nominated role in last year’s “Spencer.” More from WWDScenes from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jeff Staple and Tumi Partner on Bag Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple is partnering with a number of brands to commemorate his 25th anniversary. These include this week’s launch of an exclusive collection of bags with Tumi that draw their inspiration from streets around the world. The Tumi x Staple collection includes five styles, each of which includes a pink Staple pigeon, the hallmark of the label, and a New York-style map lining as a nod to the city in which he was raised. The styles include a backpack with a pattern inspired by the streets of São Paulo, Brazil; a sling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

10 Corso Como Opens Pop-up in Tuscany’s Forte dei Marmi

Click here to read the full article. RESORT POP-UP: 10 Corso Como will open a pop-up store in Italy’s luxury resort town Forte dei Marmi on Thursday,  standing for the whole summer season until Sept. 30. The store spans more than 1,512 square feet on the entire ground floor of a building facing a courtyard of Via Carducci, in the heart of the Tuscan town. A frescoed sundial stands out on the facade.More from WWDAlaïa Resort 2023A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023 “I’ve known Forte dei Marmi since I was a child. For me, it’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Why American Men’s Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Click here to read the full article. Blame it on the commercialism of the American market, the romantic lure of the City of Light, a dearth of designers focused exclusively on the category, or the fact that the industry is slow to embrace fashion trends. Whatever the reason, it’s become clear that, while the U.S. may represent the world’s largest market in terms of sales, it is unable to sustain a viable men’s fashion week. The men’s runway shows that wrapped up last week in Paris — where American designers including Thom Browne, Amiri, Reese Cooper, John Elliott, KidSuper, Greg Lauren...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Peter Marino Talks Money at Chanel

Click here to read the full article. DESIGN TO BUDGET: What’s the difference between designing a building and designing a book? Budget, says Peter Marino. “A book is a lot of fun, you don’t have the budget or time restrictions, it comes out whenever you want and you just do it,” said the American architect, who was signing copies of his latest tome, “The Architecture of Chanel,” at the brand’s recently reopened watches and jewelry store on Place Vendôme. “Buildings have time, and budget.”More from WWDRDVK Ronald van der Kemp Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022Stéphane Rolland Couture...
BUSINESS
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Attends Opening of Lorenzo Serafini’s Café Pop-up in Paris

Click here to read the full article. CIAO PARIGI: Lorenzo Serafini is gaining a toehold in Paris. The Italian designer was in town on Sunday night to celebrate his summer pop-up at Café de l’Esplanade with pal Chiara Ferragni, who sported a daring diamanté chain bra top. Serafini said he followed the restaurant’s cofounder, Isabelle Saglio, on Instagram without realizing she was the mother of stylist Géraldine Saglio, who used to work on his shows. “And then at one point, everything came together,” he recalled.More from WWDLuca Larenza Men's Spring 2023Harmont&Blaine Men's Spring 2023Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 As part...
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Think a bespoke tuxedo is good enough for your next red-carpet moment? Think again. Elie Saab’s couture designs for men will be making their runway debut on Wednesday at his haute couture show in Paris.More from WWDRDVK Ronald van der Kemp Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022 “I feel that men want to show themselves,” the couturier told WWD at a preview of a fall collection filled with blush, blues and rose gold tones inspired by “the moment the setting sun hits the sea, transforming its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

MILAN — Gucci continues to take steps to embed a comprehensive sustainability strategy into and around the brand. The Italian luxury company revealed on Tuesday that it has become a strategic partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation “to further strengthen our commitments to circularity and regenerative agriculture,” said president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri.
AGRICULTURE
WWD

French Fashion Federation Designates Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky as President

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Chanel executive Bruno Pavlovsky was elected president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, at a meeting of its general assembly on Friday, succeeding Ralph Toledano in a carefully prepared handover signaling broad continuity at the helm of Paris Fashion Week. In his first interview in his new role, Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, praised his predecessor for helping to make Paris the capital of fashion. He plans to forge ahead with those efforts – but said members and sponsors...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy