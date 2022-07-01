ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Uh-oh – AMD is getting its butt kicked by Intel right now

By Jess Weatherbed
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfjfB_0gRyCHDL00
(Image credit: AMD)

Despite enjoying a few years of increased market share, it's now predicted that AMD Ryzen desktop CPU revenue is expected to fall by around 26% in 2022, with the success of Intel's Alder lake being named as one of the likely causations.

As reported by WCCFTech (opens in new tab), Joseph Moore, market analyst at Morgan Stanley (opens in new tab), claims that AMD Ryzen revenue could plummet this year due to a mix of various factors within the industry. The PC market saw a general decline in 2022 (which in itself was caused by various issues), and with fewer folks looking to buy consumer-grade desktop CPUs, competition has been fierce.

Unfortunately for AMD, Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake processors were extremely well received and as AMD is lagging behind with next-gen releases, it would appear that folks building a PC didn't feel like waiting for the arrival of Zen 4.

It's not all doom and gloom though. While Moore also predicts an additional 2% fall in revenue for AMD Ryzen in 2023, this is being viewed as a market correction, with AMD predicted to see "relative stability thereafter." AMD is also making gains in other areas of business, such as servers and laptop processors, so while this likely stings, it's far from the end of days for Team Red.

Analysis: AMD needs to pick up the pace

AMD’s incoming Ryzen 7000 desktop processors could launch in mid-september according to the recent rumors, which also could have attributed to the falling sales of Ryzen 5000 CPUs - after all, very few folks want to buy a product just before it's about to be superseded.

That said, there is allegedly a lot of ‘excess’ stock hanging about, and once Ryzen 7000 chips are even unveiled, it's likely the previous generation of processors will see a decent price reduction to clear stock, which is great news for those on a tight-budget looking for a bargain.

If AMD wants to get a head start though, it'll need to release Ryzen 7000 before Intel pushes Raptor Lake out onto the market. When the Ryzen 5000 series processors first arrived they were heralded as the best choice for PC gamers - who make up a sizable part of the DIY PC market - and it simply cannot afford to lose that reputation. It plays into what attracts Team Red's loyal fanbase, after all, but you can't sell yourself on fanboys' expectations alone.

Other industry factors could come into play and affect either party though, regardless of who has the better product. Motherboard sales are expected to take a huge dive this year, with both Asus and Gigabyte (who make up approximately 70% of the entire market) estimating sales volumes to drop by approximately 25% compared to 2021.

It's being claimed that GPU bundles that contained mobos are partially to blame as consumers were essentially forced into buying unnecessary hardware just to get their hands on an Nvidia Ampere or AMD RDNA2 graphics card. You would assume that as AMD Ryzen 7000 will require AM5 motherboards later this year (as well as Intel's 13th-Gen Core processors requiring new 700-series motherboard chipsets) that we could see a boost in sales, but a recent DigiTimes report (opens in new tab) suggests otherwise.

It's going to be fairly hard to sell processors into a market when the motherboards necessary to use them are predicted to sell in underwhelming volumes. Regardless of all the current rumors floating around, the best course of action is likely to be just... wait and see. We have no idea if all of the hype from either side will live up to expectations, so while it's tempting to jump into an upgrade immediately, wait until we hear some solid performance data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUWSM_0gRyCHDL00

Jess is TechRadar's Computing writer (@Zombie_Wretch on Twitter), where she covers all aspects of Mac and PC hardware, including PC gaming and peripherals. She has been interviewed as an industry expert for the BBC, and while her educational background was in prosthetics and model-making, her true love is in tech and she has built numerous desktop computers over the last 10 years for gaming and content creation. She also likes to dabble in digital art and 3D printing, and can often be found playing games of both the Video and Tabletop variety, occasionally streaming to the disappointment of everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Windows 11 is still struggling to convince gamers to upgrade

Windows 11 is making steady progress with gamers, but overall the pace of adoption remains pretty sluggish going by the latest stats from Steam. The Steam hardware survey for June (opens in new tab) has just been released, and what it does show is that the number of gamers using Windows 11 on Valve’s platform has finally crept over the 20% mark, hitting 21.23% to be precise.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HP Victus 15 review

HP’s latest in its line of budget gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15, is created solely for the price-savvy buyer in mind. And even the lowest priced version can play high-end titles well while still balancing most other tasks that the user may need. We wouldn't suggest investing in this laptop if you need something with a long battery life or a flashier appearance, but given its excellent price, this is definitely one you'll want to consider.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Ryzen#Morgan Stanley#Team Red
TechRadar

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro could launch this evening

Asus ROG Phone 6 will be launching this evening and there is a possibility we might see a Pro model as well at the event. This will be the first time that the company is adding such a smartphone to the lineup. According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the device has been spotted in the Bluetooth certifications list alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum is now 40% off ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn't scheduled to get underway until July 12, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer from discounting some mega-popular tech products ahead of time. Right now, for instance, you can pick up Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 692, for just $179.99 (down from $299.99) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
AMD
TechRadar

Your next Amazon delivery van might be a bike

Depending on where you live, your next Amazon purchase might be delivered by a new four-wheel e-bike instead of the usual delivery van. If you pick up some bargains during this year’s Prime Day sale your package could arrive on the back of a new e-cargo bike comprising a custom four-wheel chassis and an enclosed trailer. Alternatively, it might even be delivered by someone on foot (via The Guardian (opens in new tab)).
CARS
TechRadar

Microsoft is making a lighter, faster Outlook app that should run like a dream

Microsoft engineers are busy developing Outlook Lite, a new Android app designed for cheaper, lower-spec smartphones and tablets. Information on the upcoming release is limited, but it's described in a new roadmap entry (opens in new tab) as follows: “An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

This new gaming laptop is a strange rival for your Steam Deck dollars

If you’re having trouble getting your hands on a Steam Deck, Chinese tech company GPD has a rather oddball solution. It’s called the GPD Win Max 2 (opens in new tab) and it’s a miniature laptop that doubles as a handheld gaming console. Looking like an oversized Nintendo DS, the Win Max 2 has physical gaming controls above its keyboard complete with two analog sticks, a directional pad, and four face buttons. There are two pairs of shoulder buttons, plus an extra programmable pair on the back. It even has a six-axis gyroscope for motion control and a vibration motor.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Best WordPress directory plugins of 2022

The are many reasons why you might want to implement a directory on your website, and in this list of the best WordPress directory plugins, we'll outline several of them. Directories are highly useful to find new businesses or providers based on particular search criteria. Not only that but directories can also be used by a company to provide an online listing of their employees, for instance.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Project Cambria is Meta’s most important VR headset right now

Meta seemingly has high hopes for Project Cambria, with a leaked internal memo saying that the upcoming VR headset is one of Meta’s most important investment opportunities right now. Billed as a high-end follow-up to the hugely popular Meta Quest 2 (previously called Oculus Quest 2), Cambria will come...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) review

The Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) is an outstanding gaming laptop when it comes to performance and features, thanks to its beefy hardware. However, weighing close to six pounds without a power cable, it's best left on your desk rather than in your backpack. Pros. +. Powerful performance. +. Fantastic display.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy