Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4th fireworks displays

By Alex Caprariello, Devan Markham
By Alex Caprariello, Devan Markham

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0otL_0gRyC5hs00

This year, more cities are canceling their annual Fourth of July firework displays due to wildfire threats and the supply chain crisis.

The Verge

These fire-prone places are ditching fireworks for drones this July Fourth

After two years of Fourth of July celebrations without fireworks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California resort community of North Lake Tahoe is ready to light up the sky again. But instead of traditional fireworks, more than 100 drones will take off for a light show choreographed to music. Like an increasing number of communities throughout the region, city planners chose fire safety and sustainability over nostalgia as California copes with a cruel megadrought.
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
105.5 The Fan

Use Caution! 15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips For Fourth Of July

The 4th of July can be one of the best times of the year. However, if you're not careful it can very quickly turn into the worst day, not just of the year, but of your life. If you're going to be lighting off fireworks, instead of watching a show put on by professionals, you have got to be careful. For your safety and the safety of those around you, please make sure you know what you are doing before lighting them off.
Weather
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. […]
NWS Amarillo warns of wildfires from fireworks

NWS Amarillo warns of wildfires from fireworks

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, Amarillo(NWS), is warning people of the dangers of wildfires caused by fireworks this holiday weekend. According to a Facebook post from the NWS, some grasses across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles are still dry. The NWS advises people to be extra careful when handling or using […]
CBS Denver

Illegal fireworks calls dominating 911 call centers

The 4th of July is a busy time at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Emergency Call Center."It's call after call after call after call," said Nate Treusch the Emergency Communications Manager for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. They get more calls overall, but most of the 911 calls they get are for illegal fireworks. Nate says they share the frustration with their callers."We wish we could tell people not to light off firework," he said.If your neighbors are having an unsanctioned fireworks display, you may need to call police, but dispatchers say that type of situation is not an emergency."A generic...
Ferngully Fire estimated 500 acres, 90% contained

Ferngully Fire estimated 500 acres, 90% contained

Update 9:30 p.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information Twitter, the Ferngully Fire is estimated at 500 acres and is 90% contained. Update 8:00 p.m. According to Potter County Fire-Rescue PIO Steven Denny, the Ferngully Fire is estimated at 750 acres and is 40% contained. Update 6:30 p.m. According to Potter County […]
BobVila

3 Good Reasons Not to Light Fireworks on Your Property—But if You Do…

Fireworks are a staple of patriotic celebrations, but they pose a number of risks. The National Fire Protection Association says fireworks are simply not safe in the hands of consumers and should only be handled by professionals. One reason for this is that fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nine people died from firework-related injuries in 2021 and approximately 11,500 sustained injuries serious enough to warrant medical care. Of these injuries, the majority were among children and young adults.




MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

