A Missouri man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a train. Thirty-one-year-old Edward Morris of Pomona was pronounced dead by the Howell County coroner. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred five miles south of Willow Springs. Morris was lying on the track north of County Road 5320 and got hit by the train driven by 56-year-old Steven Davis at around 10:45. Davis was not injured, and no damage was reported to the train.

HOWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO